“You’re young and have a bright future ahead” - Former Pakistan captain issues massive update on injured opener ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has revealed his recent conversation with Saim Ayub, who is set to miss the 2025 Champions Trophy due to an injury. Afridi advised Ayub against rushing back to international cricket as even a minor injury can amount to something serious.

The 22-year-old had hurt his ankle while fielding during the recent second Test against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town, forcing him to walk off the field. He didn't bat in that game and is reportedly undergoing treatment in London. Although the defending champions have yet to announce their Champions Trophy squad, media reports have claimed that the southpaw has been included. However, Afridi's conversation suggests something else.

During a recent interview, the retired all-rounder revealed how Ayub said it will be three more weeks until his rehab begins. Afridi said (as quoted by Cricketpakistan.pk):

"I spoke to Saim Ayub last night. He mentioned that he needs three weeks before starting rehab. I advised him to take his time recovering because even a minor injury, if not fully healed, can lead to long-term issues. You're young and have a bright future ahead, so it's better to recover completely."

The left-handed batter has emerged as the X-factor for the Men in Green in ODIs, playing instrumental roles in their series wins over Australia and South Africa in their backyards. The youngster averaged 41.67 in the three-game rubber in Australia and finished with a whopping 78.33 against the Proteas with 235 runs across three matches.

"Saim Ayub is a valuable asset for Pakistan cricket" - Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi also spoke about the youngster, as he hoped for his swift recovery. Naqvi said (via Cricketpakistan.pk):

"Saim Ayub is a valuable asset for Pakistan cricket. We are providing him with the best possible medical care and resources. I am praying for his swift recovery and will continue to monitor his progress closely."

The Men in Green lifted the coveted trophy in 2017 by comprehensively beating India in the final. They will open their campaign in 2025 against New Zealand on February 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

