"You only said that he is a 'ghatiya' bowler" - Aakash Chopra on England's bowling attack for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that England have not included a specialist spinner in their playing XI for the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He highlighted that Harry Brook, whom Ben Stokes and company had themselves called a 'ghatiya' bowler, is one of their part-time slow-bowling options.

Ad

The final Test of the five-match series between India and England will be played at The Oval from Thursday, July 31, onwards. The hosts have already announced their XI, with Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue taking Stokes, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer's places.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that England are light in the spin-bowling department, with Brook's 'right-arm filth' being one of the options.

Ad

Trending

"From the spin point of view, we will definitely play two spinners, and there are discussions that we might play the third as well, but the opposing team does not have even one spinner. So Jacob Bethell's left-arm spin, Joe Root's little off-spin, and Harry Brook's little right-arm filth," Chopra said.

"This is what is going to happen. We were only told that if we score runs against Brook, do we consider them runs. We didn't say it. You said it. You only said that he is a 'ghatiya' bowler. You said that he is filth. So, we are saying right-arm filth. That is Harry Brook. I am trying to align myself with your thought process," he added.

Ad

Ad

Harry Brook has gone wicketless and conceded 55 runs in eight overs in the series thus far. While Joe Root has picked up two wickets at an average of 114.50 in 52.1 overs, Jacob Bethell will play his first Test of the series.

"The entire bowling lineup has been changed" - Aakash Chopra on England's seam attack for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Chris Woakes is the only bowler retained in England's playing XI. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that England have changed virtually their entire bowling attack.

Ad

"Ben Stokes isn't in the team England have announced. Ben Stokes has been ruled out. The guy is injured. Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue, which means the entire bowling lineup has been changed. Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer are all not there," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator wondered why Ben Stokes didn't want to use his specialist bowlers when the mandatory overs started in the previous Test.

Ad

"If you had to change everything, you could have made them bowl in the last 15 overs. Then why were you saying that you couldn't have bowled them as it's a quick turnaround? You have changed the entire bowling attack," Chopra elaborated.

While observing that Chris Woakes has been ordinary in the series thus far, Chopra added that Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue bring different attributes to the England attack.

Ad

"Just one guy is left, and he is Chris Woakes, who has played all the matches. His performance has also been very ordinary. With both bat and ball, his performance has been very, very middling in this series. Gus Atkinson has got the pace. Jamie Overton has got the height. Josh Tongue hits the deck hard," he noted.

Chris Woakes has picked up 10 wickets at an average of 52.80 in the first four Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. While Josh Tongue has accounted for 11 dismissals at an average of 33.63 in the two Tests he has played, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton will play their first game of the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news