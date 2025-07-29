"You saw what he was like this morning"- Oval curator reacts to verbal exchange with Gautam Gambhir ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Shankar
Published Jul 29, 2025 17:06 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Gautam Gambhir at a India training session - Source: Getty

The curator at London's Oval cricket ground, Lee Fortis, declined to share any details about his verbal altercation with Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday, July 29. Gambhir was involved in a heated exchange with Fortis at India's training session, two days before the start of the fifth and final Test match.

Ad

When asked if he was satisfied with Gambhir's behavior, Fortis said it was not his place to be happy or unhappy with the Indian coach. Speaking to reporters at The Oval, he said (via ANI):

"It is quite a big game coming up. It is not my job to be happy with him (Gautam Gambhir) or not. I have never met him before today. You saw what he was like this morning. It's okay, I am fine. We have nothing to hide..."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The 44-year-old reportedly told the curator not to tell him or others in the Indian camp what needed to be done. He also instructed Fortis to do what his role required him to do at the venue.

“You don't tell us what we need to do. You can't tell any one of us what we need to do. You are just a groundsman, stay like a groundsman," Gambhir was heard telling the groundsman (via Hindustan Times).
Ad

India begin preparation for Oval Test as they seek to end series on a high

After a memorable draw in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, India arrived at The Oval for the fifth and final Test of the series. A win in the finale will help the Shubman Gill-led side draw the series 2-2 and share the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Ad

India won at the venue in the 2021 Test match. That victory helped them take a 2-1 lead in the series, with one match remaining at Old Trafford. However, that match was called off without a ball being bowled after a surge in COVID cases.

The fifth Test was played the following year, in 2022, at Edgbaston, where England won by seven wickets to level the series at 2-2 and share the Pataudi Trophy, now renamed as the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications