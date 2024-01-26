"You are the seatbelt in the roller coaster of my life"- Axar Patel dedicates a heartfelt post to wife Meha Patel on 1st wedding anniversary

Team India bowling all-rounder Axar Patel penned a heartfelt message for his wife, Meha Patel, on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary on Friday (January 26). The couple got hitched on the same day last year in a grand ceremony in front of family and friends in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Axar is currently in Hyderabad, playing for India in the first Test against England.

The southpaw took to his official Instagram handle after the stumps on Day 2 of the Test and wished his wife on their first marriage anniversary. He shared a couple of photos of themselves from their wedding ceremony and wrote:

"My dear wife, you are the seatbelt in the roller coaster of my life. You protect me at every turn and through all the ups and downs of my life. You are very special to me. Today , tomorrow, forever .. i'll always be yours. Happy 🥇 anniversary my love ! #1stmarriageanniversary❤️ 😘"

Axar Patel ends Day 2 unbeaten on 35 as India take control of the 1st Test vs England in Hyderabad

After picking up two wickets on Day 1 (Thursday), Axar Patel chipped in with a valuable contribution with the bat lower down the order on the second day to help India reach a dominating position in the 1st Test against England.

India began Day 2 with an overnight score of 119/1 in the morning. KL Rahul (86), Ravindra Jadeja (81*), KS Bharat (41), and Shreyas Iyer (35) performed well for the hosts in the middle-order and helped them overtake England's first-innings total of 246 and take a healthy lead.

Axar Patel ended the day on a high by smashing 4, 6, 4 on the last three balls to take the lead to 175 runs. Jadeja remained unbeaten at the other end along with him. After the conclusion of the play on Day 2, KL Rahul shed light on his team's strategy, saying:

"It's just the second day. We didn't have a target in mind and just wanted to put as many runs on the board. If we were in a position to bat the opposition out of the game, we discussed about capitalising on that."

