"You don't see Dravid usually reacting like that" - Zaheer Khan on Team India head coach's reaction to Rishabh Pant's century in IND vs ENG fifth Test

Former India bowler Zaheer Khan admitted that Rahul Dravid's reaction to Rishabh Pant's stellar hundred against England in the fifth Test on Friday, July 1 was a rare sight. The head coach was seen celebrating exuberantly after Pant reached the three-figure mark in the final session of Day 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Known for his calm demeanor, the former batter is not among those who express their emotions on the field. However, the occasion was such that even 'The Wall' cracked as his jubilance was on full display.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra You gotta be Rishabh Pant to make Rahul Dravid celebrate like that, what a knock! You gotta be Rishabh Pant to make Rahul Dravid celebrate like that, what a knock!https://t.co/buhmslVry6

Coming into bat at 64-3, Rishabh Pant had a massive task on his hand. The wicket-keeper batter launched a vicious counter-attack and scored his fifth ton to rescue India out of peril. The importance of the knock, especially considering what was at stake, saw even the likes of Dravid come out of character.

Admitting that Dravid fully understood the value of Rishabh Pant's innings, Zaheer Khan said on Cricbuzz:

"When you see a knock like this, emotions are bound to come out, especially considering the state in which India were in at one stage."

Zaheer added:

"Those who have played the game, you understand the value of the innings even more and Dravid has had a long career and he understands it as well. You don't see Dravid usually reacting like that."

By the time Pant was out for a well-made 146, India were well-placed in the contest at 320-6 after being put into bat by England skipper Ben Stokes.

The wicket-keeper batter found the perfect ally in the form of Ravindra Jadeja. The duo stitched together India's highest partnership for the sixth wicket against England. Their 222-run partnership, coming off just 231 deliveries, completely changed the complexion of the play.

Praising the left-handed pair for their efforts on Day 1, Zaheer Khan said:

"The pace at which Jadeja and Pant scored, deserves all the praise. We got to see something different today, there is no doubt about it. The state at which India were and to recover from that and end at where they are now, it has to be commended."

Jadeja is still going strong at 83 and will be on the lookout for his maiden overseas century when he returns for Day 2 on July 2.

"The England bowlers lost their patience" - Zaheer Khan on what went wrong for the hosts

The Ben Stokes-led side had India on the ropes after dismantling the makeshift top-order. The hosts only had to break through the pair of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to enter India's tail order, but that is exactly where they faltered. With the cloud cover receding over the course of the day, batting became easier and the English bowlers seemed to lose their rhythm as well.

England Cricket @englandcricket Jimmy's flying start

India fight back

Brilliance of Pant



Watch the highlights from Day 1



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jimmy's flying startIndia fight backBrilliance of PantWatch the highlights from Day 1🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🔥 Jimmy's flying start💪 India fight back💯 Brilliance of PantWatch the highlights from Day 1 👇🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳

Opining that England skipper Ben Stokes ran out of ideas, Zaheer Khan said:

"Ben Stokes ran out of ideas at one stage. The England bowlers lost their patience. They had control over line and length until five wickets fell, but after tea, when the game was evenly poised and England only needed one more wicket, they pitched it either too full or too short. England had to bring in the spinners because of the poor run rate and the tiring pacers."

India ended the day on a commanding score of 323-7 after 73 overs of play. Ravindra Jadeja is currently unbeaten on 83 at the crease with Mohammad Shami at the other end.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far