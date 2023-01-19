"You won't see many touch players like him in international cricket" - Former Pakistan skipper on Shubman Gill

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt admitted that he has been a huge fan of young Indian opener Shubman Gill ever since the 2021 World Test Championship final. Gill didn't score big during that game but his shots were so elegant that it caught the attention of the former cricketer.

Gill became the fifth Indian and the youngster ever to smash an ODI double hundred on Wednesday, January 18, in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

Butt went was full of praise for the youngster's knock. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt explained what made Shubman Gill different from other modern-day batters. He said:

"I have been a fan of Gill ever since he played in that World Test Championship final against New Zealand in England due to the time that he has and the elegance and the finish that he has in his strokes. You won't see many touch players like him in international cricket. There is talk of only power hitters everywhere these days."

Shubman Gill's style of play is almost like Roger Federer: Salman Butt

Salman Butt compared the elegance of Shubman Gill's strokeplay to that of tennis legend Roger Federer. The former cricketer feels Gill focuses on timing the ball and not hitting it too hard is similar to how Federer relied on finesse and not power during his playing days.

On this, Butt stated:

"This is a different kind of cricket that Gill is playing. It is almost like Roger Federer who plays his shots with incredible quality and touch. The finesse that Shubman Gill has shown in his game is very rare in players with such a young age. He is one of his kind and there is a glimpse of greatness."

Butt was also impressed with the way Shubman Gill built his innings after reaching the three-figure mark. The youngster wasn't fazed by the fact that India lost wickets at the other end and ensured that they posted a resounding total.

Butt explained:

"It was not just about his touch shots but also about the way he scored his runs despite all major batters getting out at the other end at regular intervals. The way he picked and chose his shots and the bowlers to target showed that his game has already developed to a greater extent."

India's narrow win by 12 runs proves just how important Gill's acceleration was towards the backend of the first innings.

