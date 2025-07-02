"You simply can't waste a start" - Fans react as Karun Nair is dismissed for 31 on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test 

Team India batter Karun Nair failed to get a big score under his belt in the side's first innings of the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The hosts won the toss and chose to field first on Wednesday, July 2.

Batting at No. 3, Karun got off to a decent start on Day 1. However, he failed to convert it into a half-century, departing after a 31-run knock in 50 deliveries. He was promoted in the batting order for the contest.

The 33-year-old batted at No. 6 in the Test series opener at Headingley, Leeds, which was also his comeback Test. Returning to the Indian side after eight years, the right-handed batter registered scores of 0 and 20.

Karun got another chance to prove himself, with the team management persisting with him for the second Test. Several fans were unimpressed with the player failing to deliver big once again.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Only one innings left for him to prove his worth otherwise it will be very difficult for him to retain his place as Dhruv jurel is already warming benches, Hope he makes it count in second innings, Karun has worked very hard for his comeback," wrote a fan.

"You simply can't waste a start on such a pitch especially when your team is down a test. He's not made for this level. Probably his last test," remarked another.

"How many more chances will Karun Nair get? He is disappointing again and again. What was the fault of Sai Sudharsan," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Karun Nair's 31-run knock happens to be his second-highest score in Test cricket. This was the second time he crossed the 30-run mark, the first one being his unbeaten 303-run knock against England in 2016.

Karun Nair got out to a sharp short-pitched delivery from Brydon Carse at the stroke of Lunch on Day 1

After being put to bat first, India were off to a shaky start. First Test's centurion KL Rahul perished in the ninth over after scoring just two runs. Karun Nair did a decent job after the early breakthrough.

He formed a crucial 80-run partnership for the second wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, Karun's promising knock ended prematurely as he lost his wicket to a short ball from speedster Brydon Carse.

On the third ball of the 24th over, Carse bowled a fiery bouncer. Karun failed to defend it and ultimately ended up edging it to the second slip.

