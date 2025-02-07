"You can't stop these questions" - R Ashwin's huge statement on Rohit Sharma's form slump ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin felt questions surrounding skipper Rohit Sharma's poor form will continue until he breaks out of his slump and scores runs. Rohit was visibly irritated when asked about his dismal run of form in the press conference on the eve of the first ODI against England.

He responded to one of the reporters who questioned his form:

"What sort of a question is that? his is a different format, different time. As usual, as cricketers, we know there will be ups and downs. I have faced that a lot in my career. This is nothing new to me. We know that every day is fresh, and every series is a new one. I am looking forward to the challenge."

However, the 37-year-old did himself no favors by falling for just two off seven deliveries in India's four-wicket win in the series opener against England. His latest failure made it 10 consecutive innings without a half-century with a woeful average of seven in that period.

Talking about Rohit Sharma's poor form on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin said [quoted by Hindustan Times]:

"This is not easy. If you look at it from Rohit's POV, then obviously, it is frustrating for him. He wants to concentrate on the series. He thinks that I've done well in this format, and I'd like to continue. I'm going into the tournament with a lot of confidence on the back of the one-day tournaments that I've played. But people will ask questions. The ones who are watching will obviously ask. It's a catch-22 situation. You can't stop these questions. When will they stop? When he performs."

Rohit's last 16 international innings have yielded just 166 runs at an average of under 11 with a lone half-century. His struggles played a massive role in India's back-to-back Test series to New Zealand at home and in Australia.

"I pray that he does well" - R Ashwin on Rohit Sharma

Ashwin finished his international career under Rohit's captaincy [Credit: Getty]

Ravichandran Ashwin empathized with the out-of-form Rohit Sharma and wished for him to score a century in the remaining two matches of the ongoing England ODI series.

Despite his lackluster overall form, Rohit was impressive when he last played ODIs before the England series in the 2024 Sri Lankan tour. The veteran batter was one of the few bright spots for India with an average of 52.33 and a strike rate of 141.44 as they suffered a 0-2 defeat in the best-of-three series.

"As a cricketer, I understand what Rohit is going through. It's not easy. I pray that he does well and scores a century in this series," said Ashwin.

With the pressure mounting on him, Rohit will look to rediscover form when India take on England in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

