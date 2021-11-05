"You are my strength, my guiding force" - Virat Kohli responds to an adorable birthday wish from wife Anushka Sharma

India skipper Virat Kohli has said his wife Anushka Sharma is the strength and guiding force in his life. The ace batter also thanked God for letting him be with her and expressed his love for her on his 33rd birthday on Friday.

Anushka posted a heartfelt note along with an adorable picture of the duo on her official Instagram handle and wished her husband well on the special occasion, saying:

No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are ♥️ Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful ♥️Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness !

Image courtesy: Anushka Sharma's Instagram handle

Elated by this wonderful post from his wife, Kohli responded by saying:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to god everyday for us being together my love. I love you ❤️

Anushka and their daughter Vamika are currently in Dubai with Kohli, who will be in action today as Team India squares off against Scotland in a T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match. His ardent fans will be hoping for a special knock from him on his birthday.

India must win the match to stay in contention for a semifinal spot.

