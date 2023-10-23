"You are a superstar but haven't even played the hero's brother's role" - Aakash Chopra says Babar Azam needs to score in PAK vs AFG World Cup clash

Aakash Chopra has urged Babar Azam to deliver as per his superstar status in Pakistan's World Cup 2023 clash against Afghanistan, highlighting his indifferent performances thus far.

The two Asian teams will lock horns on a generally spin-friendly Chepauk surface in Chennai on Monday, October 23. While the Men in Green have won two of their four games and are placed fifth in the points table, Hashmatullah Shahidi and company's only win came against England and they are last in the standings.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Babar needs to stand up for Pakistan. He elaborated (9:45):

"Babar will have to score runs. Eventually he has to come to the party because such a big party has been organized, and you are a superstar but haven't even played the hero's brother's role. So you will have to do it."

The former India opener expects Shadab Khan to be back in Pakistan's XI and reckons they might field three spinners. He reasoned (9:30):

"I feel Shadab (Khan) will play in place of Usama Mir. It's possible Usama Mir also plays along with Shadab and (Mohammad) Nawaz. Go with three spinners because this pitch will demand you to go with spin. India also played with three spinners here. Ravichandran Ashwin played when the match was played on that pitch."

Babar has aggregated just 83 runs at an average of 20.75 in his four innings in the tournament thus far. Shadab too has been found wanting with the ball, picking up just two wickets and conceding an average of 6.55 runs per over in the three games he has played.

"Rule them out at your peril" - Aakash Chopra says it will be an enjoyable match if Afghanistan score 250

Afghanistan have already stunned England earlier in the tournament. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra warned Pakistan against taking Afghanistan lightly. He said (10:00):

"Afghanistan - rule them out at your peril. I would say bat first if you win the toss. Score 250 runs and then see how enjoyable the match will be. There is a good chance of it being a good match."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the 1992 World Cup champions cannot afford to lose to Afghanistan. He observed:

"Pakistan are the better team but haven't played to their potential thus far. God forbid, if you lose this match, forget it, you are gone. Shoaib Akhtar was saying that losing to India was not a problem but they shouldn't lose to Afghanistan."

Chopra reckons Afghanistan's batting against spin could prove to be their Achilles heel. He pointed out that although they have a formidable spin-bowling lineup that traps the opponents, they themselves get stuck against spin. However, he acknowledged that Pakistan's spin attack is not that great.

