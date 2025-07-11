"You cannot survive"- Former India cricketer slams India's fielding after KL Rahul drops a sitter on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh criticized India's fielding on Day 2 of the third England versus India Test match at Lord's on Friday, July 11. The 67-year-old said that India have potent batting and bowling line-ups, but cannot afford to drop catches and need to tighten up in the field.

Opening batter KL Rahul dropped a sitter at second slip off Mohammed Siraj when England gloveman Jamie Smith was on nine. He went on to score 51, which helped the hosts reach 387 in the first innings. He said to IANS,

"I have told you many times to hold the catch. Rest, our bowling side is very good, very good. And we will have to tighten our fielding side. We will have to catch catches, otherwise, you cannot survive there".

Singh cited the example of his son Yuvraj and Mohammad Kaif and how they revolutionised India's fielding at the start of the 21st century.

“When Yuvraj and Kaif came into the Indian team, these two guys changed the whole scenario. Looking at them, the fielding side was very good. And we became world champions because we were very good at fielding. We caught the catches that were not supposed to be caught.”

KL Rahul's dropped catch proves costly as England post 387 runs in first innings

After dismissing Ben Stokes early on Day 2, India had the chance to better their start by dismissing Jamie Smith. The batter made 184 in the first innings and 88 in the second innings at Edgbaston. However, KL Rahul grassed a simple chance at second slip off Mohammed Siraj to give the wicketkeeper-batter a life in his innings.

Smith went on to make 51, but even crucially put on 84 runs for the eighth wicket with Brydon Carse. He made India pay for that missed opportunity early on in his innings. India's catching had come under the scanner in the series opener at Headingley as well, when Yashasvi Jaiswal had dropped four catches in the match.

India ended Day 2 on Friday at 145/3 in 43 overs with Rahul unbeaten on 53 and Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 19. They still trail by 240 runs.

