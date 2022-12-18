You can't take anything for granted: Aakash Chopra credits Bangladesh for fightback in 1st Test

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra was impressed with how Bangladesh held fort on day four of the first Test in Chattogram and didn't let Team India cruise to a comprehensive victory.

Chasing a mammoth 513 to win the game, the hosts ended day four on 272/6 and made the Indian bowlers work hard for their wickets. Chopra hailed the Bangladesh batters for showing better application than what they did in the first innings, but also felt that the game would have been much closer had their batting not collapsed in the first innings.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about where the Test match stood at the end of day four:

"The best thing about Test cricket is that you can't take anything for granted. Bangladesh finally are showing some fight and have been determined in their batting. But it might be a case of too little too late as India hadn't scored 500 runs in the first innings. So if Bangladesh would have shown such an application in the first innings, we could have had a more interesting match situation right now."

Aakash Chopra on Zakir Hasan's maiden hundred

Zakir Hasan became just the fourth Bangladesh player ever to score a hundred on his Test debut. The southpaw was arguably the hosts' best batter in the Test and showed great maturity in handling spin and pace.

Here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about the youngster's fantastic hundred:

"It's not easy when your team has been bundled out for cheap in first innings and you're batting against a quality opposition under pressure only to survive. But Zakir Hasan showed great application, played the spinners really well and was also decent against the pacers. This is good news for Bangladesh cricket as they need such batters to take their cricket forward."

It will be interesting to see how long Bangladesh's resistance lasts, with India needing just four wickets to wrap up the first Test.

