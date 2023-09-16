"You can't take teams lightly after winning a few games"- Shoaib Akhtar takes a dig at India after loss to Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar took a sly dig at Team India after they were beaten by Bangladesh by six runs in their Super Fours encounter in Colombo on Friday, September 15.

The Men in Blue had rotated their squad for what was a virtual dead rubber, but it was Bangladesh who ended up on the winning side. Akhtar made a cheeky comment saying that Pakistan would be delighted to see India finally lose.

In a video posted by him on X, here's what Shoaib Akhtar had to say after India's loss to Bangladesh:

"(Kuch thoda bahot sukoon aya hoga Pakistan ko) Finally, some relief for the Pakistan fans, including me, that India have lost the game. Wake-up call for India. You can't take teams lightly after winning a few games."

He further added:

"India have lost the game. Embarrassing loss. We can't criticise too much. Bangladesh are here to play. People were criticising Pakistan, saying that they got beaten up. Sri Lanka are a good team, not an average team. The same is the case with Bangladesh. They are all playing international cricket."

Shoaib Akhtar on uncertainties in the World Cup

Many fans and cricket experts have picked Australia, England, India and Pakistan to finish in the semifinal spots of the upcoming ODI World Cup. However, Shoaib Akhtar gave the example of Sri Lanka's win over Pakistan and Bangladesh's win on Friday, claiming why nothing can be guaranteed.

On this, he stated:

"We are saying that Pakistan and India are favourites at World Cup. These two, along with Australia and England, will reach the semis. This is not the case. Small teams will trouble. This is anybody's game. Shubman Gill's ton went in vain. India need to wake up. No disrespect but Bangladesh made a statement that they are here to prove a point."

India will face Sri Lanka in what promises to be a riveting Asia Cup final on Sunday, September 17.