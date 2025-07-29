  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Gautam Gambhir
  • "You don't tell us what to do" - Gautam Gambhir and Oval pitch curator in massive fight ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

"You don't tell us what to do" - Gautam Gambhir and Oval pitch curator in massive fight ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jul 29, 2025 15:32 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir. (Pic: Getty Images).

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was reportedly involved in a heated verbal exchange with the Oval pitch curator, Lee Fortis, ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy fifth Test against England. However, the reason for Gambhir losing his temper remains unclear at the moment.

Ad

The incident took place during India's practice session at the venue on Tuesday, July 29. The video of the verbal spat was shared by the news agency PTI on the social media platform X.

In the clip, Gautam Gambhir was heard telling the curator:

"You don't tell us what to do."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, the remaining fifth Test is a must-win for Team India as they look to draw the five-match series 2-2. England currently have a 2-1 lead, and will clinch the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar by securing a win or a draw.

The crucial encounter is set to take place at The Oval, London, from July 31 to August 4. India will be without their vice-captain Rishabh Pant in the clash. The wicketkeeper-batter has been ruled out of the match due to a foot fracture.

Ad

"Would they have walked off? - Gautam Gambhir questions Ben Stokes' behavior on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

There was some drama during the final hour on Day 5 in the drawn fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. With the match headed towards a draw, England captain Ben Stokes offered a handshake to the Indian batters, offering to call off play and settle for a draw.

Ad

However, India refused the offer, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in touching distance of their respective centuries. Reacting to the incident, Gautam Gambhir questioned Stokes if England batters would have walked off if they were in a similar situation.

The Indian coach said during a post-match press conference:

"If someone is batting on 90 [89] and the other one is batting on 85 [80], don’t they deserve a hundred? Would they have walked off if someone in the England side would have been batting on 90 or 85? If someone has the opportunity to get first Test hundred, wouldn’t you allow him to do it? They’ve weathered the storm.
Ad
"If they [England] want to play that way, it’s up to them. I’ve got nothing to do with it. I think both those guys deserved a hundred and fortunately, they got it," Gautam Gambhir added.

Jadeja and Sundar remained unbeaten on 107 (185 balls) and 101 (206 balls), respectively. Their batting exploits played a key role in India drawing the encounter. India ended Day 5 at 425/4 (second innings).

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications