"You don't tell us what to do" - Gautam Gambhir and Oval pitch curator in massive fight ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was reportedly involved in a heated verbal exchange with the Oval pitch curator, Lee Fortis, ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy fifth Test against England. However, the reason for Gambhir losing his temper remains unclear at the moment.The incident took place during India's practice session at the venue on Tuesday, July 29. The video of the verbal spat was shared by the news agency PTI on the social media platform X.In the clip, Gautam Gambhir was heard telling the curator:&quot;You don't tell us what to do.&quot;Meanwhile, the remaining fifth Test is a must-win for Team India as they look to draw the five-match series 2-2. England currently have a 2-1 lead, and will clinch the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar by securing a win or a draw.The crucial encounter is set to take place at The Oval, London, from July 31 to August 4. India will be without their vice-captain Rishabh Pant in the clash. The wicketkeeper-batter has been ruled out of the match due to a foot fracture.&quot;Would they have walked off? - Gautam Gambhir questions Ben Stokes' behavior on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th TestThere was some drama during the final hour on Day 5 in the drawn fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. With the match headed towards a draw, England captain Ben Stokes offered a handshake to the Indian batters, offering to call off play and settle for a draw.However, India refused the offer, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in touching distance of their respective centuries. Reacting to the incident, Gautam Gambhir questioned Stokes if England batters would have walked off if they were in a similar situation.The Indian coach said during a post-match press conference:&quot;If someone is batting on 90 [89] and the other one is batting on 85 [80], don’t they deserve a hundred? Would they have walked off if someone in the England side would have been batting on 90 or 85? If someone has the opportunity to get first Test hundred, wouldn’t you allow him to do it? They’ve weathered the storm.&quot;If they [England] want to play that way, it’s up to them. I’ve got nothing to do with it. I think both those guys deserved a hundred and fortunately, they got it,&quot; Gautam Gambhir added.Jadeja and Sundar remained unbeaten on 107 (185 balls) and 101 (206 balls), respectively. Their batting exploits played a key role in India drawing the encounter. India ended Day 5 at 425/4 (second innings).