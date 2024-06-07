"You think that the performances cannot be any worse for Pakistan, then they go on to lose against USA as well" - Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja lambasted Babar Azam and Co. after losing to the United States of America (USA) in their opening 2024 T20 World Cup encounter. The Men in Green were handed a defeat after the co-hosts won the Super Over at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, June 6.

Pakistan put together a forgettable performance with both bat and ball, which the USA capitalized on to potentially record the most significant win in their history so far. They put Pakistan's top order under some early pressure courtesy of some excellent bowling and fielding.

The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led four-pronged pace attack also could not inflict much damage, as skipper Monank Patel led the charge from the front. It looked like the USA would record a comfortable win, but Pakistan fought hard in the end to drag the match into the Super Over. It ended up being in vain.

Ramiz Raja outlined how Pakistan should have won the game considering that they were the heavyweights on paper compared to the USA.

"You think that the performances cannot be any worse for Pakistan, then they go on to lose against USA as well. This game should have been in Pakistan's pocket. Granted, the ball did swing and seam around for the first couple of overs, but Pakistan are a reputed team when compared to the USA," Ramiz Raja said on his YouTube channel.

The former chairman also noted how Pakistan botched their team selection and tactics to script an embarrassing loss.

"USA should have been the team scared of playing Pakistan, but mistakes after mistakes were made. From team selection's point of view, from a tactical point of view, it seemed as if the think tank was sleeping. There are so many mistakes being made in the dugout and outside as well. This should end up being a blame game, and constructive criticism must be given," Ramiz Raja added.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expressed his disappointment at the team's performance during the post-match presentation as well. The display has invoked the wrath of fans and pundits alike and the team have an uphill battle to negotiate in the remainder of the group stage.

"Whether it was Shaheen, Haris or Naseem Shah with the ball, he did not care about their reputation" - Ramiz Raja on Monank Patel's fifty

Pakistan had some momentum under their belt at the end of the first innings after posting a competitive total. A strong start with the ball from their pace quartet could have made a huge difference, but it never came. The USA held their ground and had a stable powerplay, and a 68-run partnership for the second wicket took the game away from Pakistan.

Skipper Monank Patel led from the front to score a half-century before being dismissed in the 15th over.

"Monank Patel played without any fear, he did not care who he was facing, Whether it was Shaheen, Haris or Naseem Shah with the ball, he did not care about their reputation. He did not allow for the middle order to be exposed and that put a lot of pressure on Pakistan," Ramiz Raja said in the same video.

Pakistan are next scheduled to face India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

