“You are treating him like a showpiece” - Former cricketer blasts India’s tactics in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has criticised India’s tactics regarding the use of pacer Shardul Thakur in the ongoing fourth Test against England at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. On Saturday, July 26, he shared a video on his YouTube channel, @NavjotSidhuOfficial, where he questioned the logic of playing six bowlers if they aren’t going to be utilised properly.

The 61-year-old pointed out that both Ben Stokes and Nathan Lyon serve as fourth-bowling options for their respective teams and have made a significant impact, in contrast to how India has managed Thakur. Sidhu said:

“If you're playing Shardul Thakur in the match, then how many overs are you actually letting him bowl? In the first match, when Shardul was picked, he was told to take off his sweater. He took it off, warmed up, got ready, and then was told to put it back on. Just imagine what he must have felt. If you’re going to treat him like a showpiece, then what’s the point?”

“What’s the use of playing six bowlers if you’re not going to use them properly? It is not about quantity, it is quality that matters. I keep saying this repeatedly. Nathan Lyon has 500 wickets and he is the fourth bowler. Ben Stokes is the fourth bowler. So just look at how important that fourth bowler really is,” he added.

Sidhu also criticised the decision to leave out Kuldeep Yadav in favour of extra batting depth, saying it has only backfired on the team. He further noted that India’s task will become even more difficult when they come out to bat, especially with Rishabh Pant not fully fit. He said:

“And today, when all of this was unfolding again, Morne Morkel was asked why Kuldeep wasn’t played. He said it was due to concerns over batting depth. But this compromise for the sake of batting depth has turned into a lingering wound, one that continues to bleed. The Indian team is now at a point where I feel irreparable damage has been done.”

“I believe this is your last chance, because if the lead stretches to 250 or so, remember, you don't have 10 proper batters. You’re effectively playing with nine, because one batter is already short. It is 10 versus 11. No matter how hard Rishabh Pant tries, he’s only at 10 or 20 percent of his capacity right now. Making up for that loss is extremely difficult. And I believe, to come out of this, you’ll need real tenacity,” he continued.

England ended Day 3 in a dominant position at 544/7 in their first innings, leading by 186 runs, with Ben Stokes (77) and Liam Dawson (21) unbeaten at the crease.

“He could get very close” - Sidhu on Joe Root's chances of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's Test run record

England’s talisman Joe Root was outstanding for the hosts on Day 3, registering his 38th Test century and finishing with an impressive 150 off 248 balls, including 14 boundaries. In the process, he also became the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 runs).

Weighing in on Root’s chances of breaking Tendulkar’s record, Navjot Singh Sidhu, in the aforementioned video, remarked that the English batter could get very close, especially considering the number of Tests England play each year. He also suggested that Indian batters should learn from Root’s ability to convert starts into big scores. Sidhu said:

“Joe Root is 35 years old. England plays around 30 Test matches a year, at least 25. India, on the other hand, just played a Test match after six months. England regularly plays 25 to 30 Tests in a year. So even if he plays for another two or three years, just look at his conversion rate."

"He could get very close. It’s unbelievable. Once he gets set, the Indian team should learn from him. Here, our players get out after scoring 50. With Root, even if he gets to 30 or 40, it feels like there will be 150 on the scoreboard," he added.

Playing his 157th Test, Root has accumulated 13,409 runs at an average of 51.17, boasting 38 centuries and 66 fifties to his name.

