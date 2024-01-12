 "You trust someone until they misuse that trust" - Simon Doull defends Rohit Sharma for outburst on Shubman Gill after run-out in 1st T20I

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull defended Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for his outburst on Shubman Gill after being run out for a two-ball duck in the first T20I against Afghanistan.

Coming back into the Indian T20I side after 14 months, Rohit struck the second ball of India's run-chase to mid-off and started running for a single. However, Gill was caught ball-watching, with the duo finding themselves at the same end and the skipper sacrificing his wicket. The run-out saw Rohit flare up on Gill on his way back to the pavilion.

During his commentary stint later in the Indian innings, Doull brought up the run-out debacle and defended Rohit for his outburst.

"Batting in partnerships is all about trust. And you trust someone until they misuse that trust. Shubman Gill trusts Rohit Sharma first and foremost, and doesn't turn around to look where the ball has gone. He (Rohit) makes it home comfortably. And that's the problem here. Rohit has called yes. Way before that, and he (Gill) should have gone. And he's telling him now. Can't repeat what he said because it's not very nice. But Rohit Sharma is absolutely spot on and in the right," said Doull.

Unfortunately for Gill, he could not carry on for long after playing a few eye-catching strokes and was dismissed for 23 off 12 deliveries. Yet, Team India faced no trouble in chasing Afghanistan's 158 with six wickets and 15 balls remaining to take a 1-0 lead.

"In the history of the game, there've been quite a few runners you don't want to trust" - Deep Dasgupta

Former Indian wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta echoed Simon Doull's sentiments on the Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill incident by pointing out how trust is lost in a partnership if run-outs occur a few times.

With the run-out, Rohit joined MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in suffering the mode of dismissal six times — the most by Indian batters in T20Is.

"If the ball has gone behind you, you've got to trust your partner. You can't be looking at the ball. That's the starting point. That's where you start, and then you obviously build that trust over the years. Playing with each other, you build that trust. And then you lose it very quickly too when you get run out a few times. In the history of the game, there've been quite a few runners you don't want to trust," said Dasgupta.

Despite the incident, Rohit and Gill have formed a dominant white-ball opening partnership, especially in ODIs. The duo have scored 1,523 runs in partnership at a stellar average of 72.52, with five 100+ stands in 22 innings.

Meanwhile, India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead in the second T20I at Indore on Sunday, January 14.

