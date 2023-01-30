"You have undoubtedly paved the way for Indian women’s cricket"- Zaheer Khan congratulates India on winning U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan congratulated the Indian team for winning the first-ever ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. Khan sent out a message to the Indian squad on Twitter.

India secured the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 championship by defeating England in the summit clash.

A clinical bowling performance from the Shafali Verma-led outfit helped them skittle out their rivals for just 68 runs in the first innings.

Chasing 69 runs for a win, India rode on a 24-run knock from Soumya Tiwari to complete a historic win. Commenting on the team's championship win, Zaheer Khan wrote on Twitter:

"Huge congratulations to India's U19 Women's Cricket Team! You’ve made all of us proud. You have undoubtedly paved the way for Indian women’s cricket. Enjoy this moment, for you have earned it. The sky is the limit - I can’t wait to see what’s ahead."

zaheer khan @ImZaheer

You’ve made all of us proud.



You have undoubtedly paved the way for Indian women’s cricket.



Enjoy this moment, for you have earned it.

The sky is the limit - I can’t wait to see what’s ahead. Huge congratulations to India's U19 Women's Cricket Team!You’ve made all of us proud.You have undoubtedly paved the way for Indian women’s cricket.Enjoy this moment, for you have earned it.The sky is the limit - I can’t wait to see what’s ahead. #u19WomensT20WorldCup Huge congratulations to India's U19 Women's Cricket Team!You’ve made all of us proud.You have undoubtedly paved the way for Indian women’s cricket.Enjoy this moment, for you have earned it.The sky is the limit - I can’t wait to see what’s ahead. #u19WomensT20WorldCup

Titas Sadhu won the Player of the Match award in the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final

Titas Sadhu was the architect of India's win against England last night. She bowled a magnificent spell of 2/6 in the first innings.

Sadhu opened the bowling for India and gave away only six runs in her four overs at an economy rate of 1.5. She picked up the wickets of Liberty Heap and Seren Smale.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the Player of the Match award, Sadhu said:

"It's really surreal. Have been looking forward to this day for a long time. We had a plan in our mind, and thankfully we executed what we planned."

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen Titas Sadhu bowled an excellent economical spell with bowling figures of 2-6 & bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia are crowned champions of the inaugural #U19T20WorldCup Titas Sadhu bowled an excellent economical spell with bowling figures of 2-6 & bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia are crowned champions of the inaugural #U19T20WorldCup 👏👏 https://t.co/srB6cQXY2a

As Zaheer Khan mentioned, the sky is the limit for the youngsters. It will be interesting to see how many players from the U-19 squad make it big at the senior level as well.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes