Indian batter Shubman Gill paid tribute to Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket on Monday, May 12. The 25-year-old wrote on social media platform X that Kohli had not just inspired a generation but also played a role in reshaping the mindset of millions.

Ad

Gill admitted that no amount of words would truly reflect how he felt and the impact Kohli had had on him. He hoped that the upcoming generation would carry forward Kohli's fire and commitment to the game. Gill wrote on X on Monday.

"Anything I write for you, paji, will never truly capture what I feel or the impact you’ve had on me. From watching you bat when I was 13 and wondering how someone could bring that kind of energy to the field - to sharing the field with you and realizing no one else possibly can - you’ve not just inspired a generation, you’ve reshaped the mindset of millions.

Ad

Trending

"I know how much Test cricket meant to you, and I hope our generation can carry forward that same fire and commitment. Thank you for everything. Happy retirement, @imVkohli paji."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shubman Gill tipped to take over as new Test captain as India enter rebuild in longest format

Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket comes less than a week after Rohit Sharma called time on his career in the longest format. The 36-year-old retires with 9,230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85 and a highest score of 254 not out against South Africa in Pune in 2019.

Ad

Gill has been tipped by many to take over as India's new Test captain and his role as a batter could be critical as India embark on rebuilding their Test side, starting with the five-match series against England on June 20.

India have lost six of their last 10 Test matches, including a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news