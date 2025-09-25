“You’ve selected him and told him he’ll bat at 5” - Former India captain’s huge statement on Sanju Samson after IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth was unimpressed by the management constantly changing Sanju Samson's batting position in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. After opening the batting in T20Is over the past year, the 30-year-old was slotted in at No. 5 in India's opening two matches of the Asia Cup with Shubman Gill's return to the T20I squad.However, after not having the opportunity to bat in the first two games, Samson batted at No. 3 against Oman. The right-hander then batted at No. 5 against Pakistan a few days back.Yet, in their most recent outing against Bangladesh, Samson did not come out to bat despite India losing six wickets in their innings.Talking about Samson's batting position on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (27:00):&quot;He didn't even bat today. You've selected him and told him he'll bat at 5. Yet if you don't let him bat, you might as well play Jitesh Sharma as the finisher. This is very unfair for Sanju.&quot;Srikkanth also expressed his displeasure at India routinely changing their middle-order in the Asia Cup, saying:&quot;But the batting order should be settled. Where they can play around is whether Hardik Pandya bats at 5 or if Sanju Samson can bat at the position. But the top four should be settled at all times. By changing that only it is becoming a problem. Tilak Varma played beautifully in the last game but got out early this time. What happens with so much changing is that the player loses confidence. The player should not lose confidence.&quot;He continued:&quot;What they want is to give some batting time for everyone. For example Hardik Pandya was promoted ahead of Tilak Varma because hasn't got much batting in the Asia Cup. And he batted well today, especially with his offside shots. He was unfortunately run out in the last match. So they did the right thing by batting him at No. 5 to get some game time with the bat for him.&quot;Despite the inconsistencies in the batting order, Team India has dominated the tournament, winning all five of their games. Their latest victory against Bangladesh earned them a spot in the grand finale on Sunday, September 28.&quot;Every match chopping and changing the batting order is not a good sign&quot; - Kris SrikkanthKris Srikkanth questioned the rationale behind India's decision to change their middle-order throughout the ongoing Asia Cup. The former captain was especially unhappy with their promotion of Shivam Dube to No. 3 in the Bangladesh clash.&quot;Shivam Dube at 3, though it was to combat Rishad Hossain, every match chopping and changing the batting order is not a good sign. Though India are playing against several poor sides, it's still a major tournament. It's almost better off they don't play such a tournament and just hand the trophy to Team India. They promoted Axar Patel in the end ahead of Samson. For that, they could have sent Axar Patel at 3. Instead of Dube, you could have sent Axar. Axar has batted at No. 3 in the T20 World Cup itself,&quot; said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).He concluded:&quot;Even Dube didn't score in this game and two games prior, so he might lose confidence. Same with Sanju Samson so all our middle order batters have barely played one innings. So if you have a fixed top four, this problem will not arise. At the moment, the middle order is disorganised.&quot;Dube came in after India got off to a spectacular start at 77/1 in the seventh over in the Bangladesh encounter. However, the tall left-hander could not capitalize on the opportunity to bat up the order, scoring only a three-ball two.