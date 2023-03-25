"You have to wait; it will rain" - Ravi Shastri cites Sachin Tendulkar & Lionel Messi's examples to answer India's wait for ICC trophy

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri believes the Men in Blue are not far from ending their ICC trophy drought since 2013. He feels the current team is due to win an ICC title pretty soon.

Shastri cited the example of the great Sachin Tendulkar, who played in six World Cups but could only finally win it on his sixth attempt in 2011. He also spoke about football superstar Lionel Messi, who finally won the Copa America as well as the FIFA World Cup after multiple tries.

Speaking to Sports Yaari, Ravi Shastri explained why fans need to show patience with Team India. He said:

"I think India are due. They have been consistent. They reached finals, semi-finals on a regular basis. Look at Sachin Tendulkar. He had to play six World Cups to win one ICC trophy. Six World Cups means 24 years. And on his last World Cup, he won.

"Look at Lionel Messi. Classic example that is. I mean how long he has been playing. And when he started winning, he won the Copa America, and the World Cup and scored in the final as well. So you have to wait. It will rain."

Agar hua to bolti band: Ravi Shastri on Team India's critics

Ravi Shastri also claimed that Rohit Sharma and Co. can win both the World Test Championship (WTC) final as well as the ODI World Cup later this year. He feels that winning the two titles will be the best way to silence the critics of the Indian team.

On this, Shastri stated:

"This team (India) can win both the World Test Championship and the World Cup. Aur agar hua to phir bolti band (If that happens, the critics will be silenced)."

India will play Australia in the WTC final, starting June 7 at The Oval.

