“You wanted to fall to your knees” - England star breaks silence on Mohammed Siraj dismissal to win ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

England pacer Brydon Carse revealed that he was overwhelmed with emotion after Mohammed Siraj's wicket ended Team India's resistance on Day 5 of the third Test at Lord's. The hosts were made to toil hard as Ravindra Jadeja and the lower order put up a strong fight in the run chase attempt, before the 22-run victory was sealed in the final session.

Team India were inching their way towards the target as Ravindra Jadeja held one end securely with his fourth consecutive fifty, while No.11 Mohammed Siraj was also playing according to the situation, curbing his natural rash instincts. England were firm favorites after reducing the Men in Blue to 82-7 in the first session, but the fightback stretched the score close to the 193-run target.

During the penultimate ball of the 75th over of th innings, Siraj firmly defended a Shoaib Bashir delivery which sprang up from a length. Despite the rock-solid defence, the ball unfortunately spun backwards after hitting the ground, crashing onto the stumps to seal England's narrow win.

Brydon Carse branded the Lord's Test as the best Test match he has ever been a part of in his career, and outlined the relief he felt the moment the victory was confirmed.

"You wanted to fall to your knees, almost. It was unbelievable, after all the hard work that the group put in over those five days. It was the best game that I've been involved in with England. And, from speaking to the guys who've played a lot of franchise cricket and Tests, like Harry Brook, who I get on really well with, he was saying that's his best Test win. So to hear that among the group, and to share those thoughts after the game, was a special feeling," Carse told ESPN Cricinfo ahead of the fourth Test.

Brydon Carse played a massive role in the fourth innings with his twin strike towards the end of Day 4. He trapped both Karun Nair and Shubman Gill LBW to trigger a collapse, and finished with figures of 2-30 off his 16 overs.

The win handed England the lead in the tightly contested series once again. Ahead of the business end of the five-match affair, the Ben Stokes-led side holds a narrow 2-1 lead ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

"That's the loudest they've ever heard the Long Room" - Brydon Carse reveals England's reaction to the tense win over India at Lord's

England restored parity by denying India a lead in the first innings, but failed to make the most of the platform after being bundled out for 192 in the second innings. The hosts collapsed from 154-4, courtesy of a stellar spell by Washington Sundar on Day 4.

Bolstered by the returning Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes' workhorse spells, England were able to deny India, a second consecutive Test win at Lord's.

"Once we got off that field and walked through the Long Room, it was an incredible atmosphere … really loud. A couple of the guys who had played in the Ashes said that's the loudest they've ever heard the Long Room. It was a pretty special week," Carse said.

"When we started that day, the ball was maybe 20 overs old and relatively hard, so we knew the first hour was going to be important again. But Lord's was sold out and it was loud and tense at times, and the way Stokes captained the side, he doubled down on his method, and stuck to it right up until the end," he added.

The penultimate Test of the series is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23. England last lost a match at Old Trafford during the 2019 Ashes, and since then, have recorded five wins and a draw.

