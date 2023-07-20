"You will definitely see Axar Patel playing" - Aakash Chopra on India's likely team changes if 2nd IND-WI Test is played on a Dominica-like surface

Aakash Chopra believes India will field Axar Patel in their playing XI for the second Test against the West Indies if the surface is similar to the one in Dominica.

Rohit Sharma and Co. trounced the Windies by an innings and 141 runs in the series opener in Roseau in Dominica. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up 17 wickets between them, with the three seamers accounting for just three dismissals.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra ruled out the possibility of India playing an additional seamer irrespective of the surface and opined that Axar will play if a spin-friendly pitch is on offer, elaborating:

"If you give a slightly greenish surface, suddenly the Indian team might also think whether they should play a fourth fast bowler although they won't. I feel India will play with three fast bowlers only but for that also you need a green-top pitch."

The former Indian opener added:

"If it is a Dominica-like surface, the Indian team will play an extra spinner. You will definitely see Axar Patel playing if there is a similar dryness and slowness in the pitch. If Axar plays, the 20 wickets will be split, and you will see a tussle between the three spinners which was there only between two in the first Test match."

Chopra feels either Jaydev Unadkat or Shardul Thakur will have to make way for the spin-bowling all-rounder in such a scenario, stating:

"Then I feel only one of Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur will be played. If you see the last match's performances, Shardul deserves to play but Jaydev bowls with the new ball. It's a toss-up. If it is tail, then Shardul, and if it's head, then Jaydev. You can play anyone."

Unadkat went wicketless in the nine overs he bowled in the first Test. Shardul picked up a wicket in the West Indies' first innings but didn't get to bowl in their second essay.

"There is no scope and I don't see any change happening as well" - Aakash Chopra feels India will retain the same batting lineup

Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat in the first Test against the West Indies. [P/C: Twitter]

Aakash Chopra doesn't see India making a change in the batting department, saying:

"Is there any scope for a change in terms of the batting department? I feel there is no scope and I don't see any change happening as well. I had definitely said originally that KS Bharat should be given a chance but you didn't do that and you didn't get Ishan Kishan to bat, so I don't think there is going to be any change there."

The reputed commentator is not too concerned about Shubman Gill's underwhelming average outside Asia. He reasoned that the youngster has already excelled in the two limited-overs formats and needs to be given a little more time to come good at his new No. 3 position in Tests as well.

