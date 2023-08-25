"You will have to play Siraj" - Aakash Chopra says India cannot play Shardul Thakur or Prasidh Krishna ahead of him in World Cup 2023

Aakash Chopra believes India cannot play the likes of Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna ahead of Mohammed Siraj in World Cup 2023.

The trio are part of India's 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami are the other frontline pacers in the squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra analyzed India's seam attack heading into the World Cup later this year. Regarding Siraj, he said:

"Mohammed Siraj is brilliant. He has had a short career. 43 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 20.7 and an economy rate of 4.78. They are better than both Bumrah and Shami's numbers. In Asia, his average becomes 16.57 and economy rate 4.51."

The former Indian opener added:

"His numbers in Asia are better than his numbers outside Asia. So people who were talking about whether Shardul Thakur or Prasidh Krishna can be played instead of Siraj, you cannot play anyone. You will have to play Siraj only. You should play him."

Siraj has picked up 35 wickets at an average of 16.57 and an economy rate of 4.51 in 17 ODIs in Asia. He has even better numbers in India, having accounted for 29 dismissals in 14 games at an average of 15.44 and an economy rate of 4.33.

"These are phenomenal numbers" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's ODI stats

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the Indian seam attack.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah too has outstanding overall ODI numbers and in Asia as well. He elaborated:

"Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 121 wickets in 72 matches at an average of 24.3 and an economy rate of 4.63. He is brilliant - nearly two wickets per game. In Asia also, his average is 23.9 and he has an economy rate of 4.65. These are phenomenal numbers."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Mohammad Shami has also performed quite well in the 50-over format. He observed:

"Mohammad Shami's overall numbers are good - 162 wickets in 90 games at an average of 25.9. Almost similar kind of strike rate and average as Bumrah's. His economy is slightly on the higher side. He has an economy rate of 5.60."

While acknowledging that Shami's numbers in Asia are a slight concern, Chopra concluded by opining that the trio form an impressive seam attack. He stated:

"However, there is a slight problem when you see his performances in Asia. 64 wickets in 39 games, he picks up wickets but the average becomes 30.3 and the economy becomes nearly six (5.96). So he gets hit a little. India's bowling attack is looking good if we talk about these three."

Bumrah's numbers in India are not as good as his overall numbers in Asia. The unconventional seamer has picked up 40 wickets in 28 matches at an average of 30.30 and an economy rate of 4.93.

Shami's numbers in India almost mirror his overall numbers in Asia. The Bengal seamer has accounted for 55 dismissals in 35 games at an average of 31.18 and an economy rate of 5.93.

