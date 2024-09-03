"You will shame yourself if you don't score 10,000 runs" - Harbhajan Singh reveals his words to Virat Kohli after shaky Test debut in 2011

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recently recalled his strong words of motivation to Virat Kohli after the latter's disappointing Test debut against the West Indies in 2011. Despite establishing himself in the Indian lineup in the white-ball formats, Kohli debuted in Tests only after the 2011 ODI World Cup.

He endured a dismal start to his Test career, scoring only 76 runs in five innings in the West Indian tour at an average of 15.20.

Speaking to Taruwar Kohli on his podcast, Harbhajan Singh recalled Kohli's self-doubts after his debut Test series and his response.

"If I tell you something about his Test cricket, at the very beginning. We were in West Indies. On that tour, Fidel Edwards had troubled him a lot, getting him out either LBW or against the short ball. He was getting out time and again, so obviously was very disappointed. He had self-doubt, questioned 'If I am good enough?' I told him 'You will shame yourself if you don't score 10,000 runs," Harbhajan said.

He added:

"You have the capability of scoring 10,000 runs in Test cricket. And if you don't, it'll be because of your own fault'. After that, what Kohli has done is a once-in-a-lifetime exception."

Despite the initial struggles, Kohli has forged an incredible Test career with 8,848 runs at an average of 49.15 with 29 centuries in 113 appearances.

"The stubbornness I saw in myself, Kohli has a lot more of it" - Harbhajan Singh

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: India v Australia - Source: Getty

Harbhajan Singh also hailed Virat Kohli for his stubbornness that enabled him to produce match-winning performances for India throughout his career.

The 35-year-old has been India's star batter across formats over the past decade with almost 27,000 runs in his illustrious international career.

"I have seen him change. His diet, his mindset – 'That I don't want to be just an ordinary player. I want to be someone who people will know for a long time'. The stubbornness I saw in myself, Kohli has a lot more of it. I want to be that guy winning games and scoring hundreds for India," said Harbhajan in the aforementioned interview.

He continued:

"He was scoring hundreds back-to-back in Australia. It was the first time India chasing 400 runs… and they are going after it. We may lose but we'll fight. That attitude of keep going, that's what makes you a player. Kohli has left an everlasting impact on Indian cricket."

Kohli was the Player of the Final as India recently clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup title in the West Indies and USA, leading to his retirement from T20Is.

The champion batter will be back in action when India take on Bangladesh in the first of two Tests, starting September 19.

