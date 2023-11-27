Cricket

"You are the world" - Axar Patel pens heartfelt birthday wish for his father

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Nov 27, 2023 12:57 IST
Axar Patel (L) with his father Rajesh. (Pic: Instagram)
Team India all-rounder, Axar Patel, penned down a heartfelt message to wish his father, Rajesh Patel, a happy birthday. The star cricketer shared three pictures with his dad and also dedicated a sweet caption.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Monday, November 27, Axar wrote:

"To the world you are a father but to our family you are the world 🌎 Happy birthday dad❤️😘🥳🥳🫡🍰🎂🎂🍰."

Axar Patel's father has played an important role in his career. The all-rounder from Gujarat makes sure to call his parents before every match to take their blessings.

Axar Patel delivered a miserly spell during India's 2nd T20I against Australia

Axar Patel was named in Team India's initial 15-member roster for the showpiece event. However, he was later ruled out due to a left quadriceps strain he sustained while batting during the team's 2023 Asia Cup fixture against Bangladesh.

Axar was later replaced by veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in India's World Cup squad.

Axar made his return to international cricket in India's ongoing five-match home T20I series against Australia. He chipped in with a tidy spell in the opening encounter in Vizag, conceding just 32 runs from his four overs in a high-scoring clash.

He followed it up with yet another impressive performance, returning with 1/25 in the second T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday, November 26. Axar picked up the crucial wicket of Glenn Maxwell, who looked threatening during his eight-ball 12-run knock, as Australia fell 44 runs short while chasing 236.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side have taken a 2-0 lead, courtesy of their two-wicket win and 44-run victory in the first and second T20I, respectively.

The third T20I between India and Australia will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28.

