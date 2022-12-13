Young players are more focused on playing IPL: Brad Hogg explains how IPL is affecting Indian cricket

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has started to have a bit of a negative effect on Indian cricket of late, especially when it comes to young players wanting to play for their nation.

Hogg feels that the IPL has given the youngsters a quicker way to earn more money and that's perhaps why they aren't that committed to prioritizing playing the longer forms of the game in domestic cricket.

Speaking in a video posted by him on Instagram, here's what Brad Hogg had to say about the IPL's effect on youngsters:

"I think it is (IPL affecting Indian cricket) because the young players that are coming through the system are more focused on playing T20 IPL cricket because there is probably a little more cash in it, it's a short form, it's quick and you get the game done and dusted. It seems a bit like easier money."

Brad Hogg on drawbacks of youngsters not focusing on longer formats

Brad Hogg has played all three formats of competitive cricket and believes that the real test of a player's temperament takes place in the longer versions of the game - one-dayers and Tests.

The former cricketer spoke about how bowlers learn to set up a batter and how batters learn to pace their innings by playing the longer formats. Not learning these skills is what is costing youngsters, according to Hogg.

On this, Brad Hogg stated:

"When they are focused on that T20 cricket scenario, they are not focused on the longer forms. They don't know how bowlers set up batters to take wickets and how batters build their innings to bat long periods of time."

He added:

"It's not so much the generations that are playing international cricket right now like the Virat Kohli's and Rohit Sharma's. It's younger players that are just debuting for India that are most affected."

India's loss to Bangladesh in the ODI series perhaps corroborates Hogg's point about the inability of the new-generation players to adapt quickly to the longer formats.

