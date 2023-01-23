"Youngsters try to show overaggression at times" - Irfan Pathan lauds Shubman Gill's commitment

Irfan Pathan has lauded Shubman Gill for showing exemplary commitment in the second ODI against New Zealand despite having scored a double century in the previous game.

Gill scored an unbeaten 40 off 53 balls in India's chase of an underwhelming 109-run target in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. The Indian bowlers earlier bowled out Tom Latham and Co. for 108 after Rohit Sharma had asked them to bat first.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was all praise for Shubman Gill, saying:

"Shubman Gill - it was very good to see the commitment after having scored a double hundred. Youngsters try to show overaggression at times, go too far ahead and make mistakes, but he didn't go towards any such flamboyance."

The former Indian all-rounder appreciated the opener for playing a controlled knock, stating:

"He played normal cricket. We got to see crisp shots on the up and he tried to bat with full commitment. It was a very good thing that he forgot the double hundred."

Gill played a 208-run knock in India's narrow 12-run win in the first game in Hyderabad. The youngster also scored a century in the final ODI of the previous series against Sri Lanka.

"You want to remain in that zone" - Sanjay Bangar praises Shubman Gill for staying in the moment

Shubman Gill added 72 runs for the first wicket with Rohit Sharma. [P/C: BCCI]

Sanjay Bangar was also asked about his thoughts on Gill forgetting his double hundred and playing one ball at a time, to which he responded:

"You want to remain in that zone. You might call it a trance or ideal performance state where you are neither thinking about the past nor the future. You are trying to stay in the present."

The former Indian batting coach praised Gill for showing maturity beyond his age, explaining:

"It is an art. We talk a lot about technique and temperament but to stay in the present, keep all thoughts in your mind at bay and focus on the ball and play according to the tempo is an ability. He has attained that so early in his career, so these are great signs for his career going forward."

Gill struck six boundaries during his innings but did not hit a maximum. He played second fiddle to Rohit during their 72-run opening-wicket partnership and remained unbeaten until India got across the line.

