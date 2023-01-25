"Your apology needs to be as loud as your disrespect was" - Twitterati erupt as Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 bowler in ODIs

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj's superlative form has taken him to the top of the ICC Rankings for Bowlers in One-Day Internationals (ODI).

Siraj, who has been one of India's top performers with the ball in 50-over cricket, moved into the top spot in the rankings on Wednesday, January 25. The talented seamer has emerged as India's bowling spearhead in the absence of senior speedster Jasprit Bumrah.

He made a significant impact with the ball in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The 28-year-old picked up five wickets in the first two games. He was rested for the third and final encounter, which was a dead rubber as India had already pocketed the series by then.

Several fans took to social media, expressing their delight as Siraj became the top-ranked bowler in ODIs. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Ebin Jose @ebinjosedr #INDvsAUS #INDvNZ #MohammedSiraj Everybody doubted him trolled him ,but kudos to Him RCB management Kohli and everyone who supported him undoubtedly the best bowler going on at moment in cricket,Congrats Everybody doubted him trolled him ,but kudos to Him RCB management Kohli and everyone who supported him undoubtedly the best bowler going on at moment in cricket,Congrats❤️ #INDvsAUS #INDvNZ #MohammedSiraj

Toshith @toshith_18 He now becomes the NO.1 ODI Bowler

#Cricket #siraj #Trending

Miyaan Magic is Unstoppable !

#No1 #ODICricket Growth of #MohammedSiraj is InsaneHe now becomes the NO.1 ODI BowlerMiyaan Magic is Unstoppable ! Growth of #MohammedSiraj is Insane 🔥 He now becomes the NO.1 ODI Bowler 🏆#Cricket #siraj #Trending Miyaan Magic is Unstoppable ! #No1 #ODICricket https://t.co/oAJgm4kRiV

Obsessed one🙃 @awaisiiii11

THIS IS HUGEEEEEE!!

#SIRAJNO1 MOHAMMED SIRAJ IS NOW NO 1 ODI BOWLER...!!!THIS IS HUGEEEEEE!! MOHAMMED SIRAJ IS NOW NO 1 ODI BOWLER...!!!THIS IS HUGEEEEEE!! #SIRAJNO1

M Zynn @mzynn96

Mohammed Siraj is the new World No.1 Men's ODI bowler

#MohammedSiraj #Siraj *Siraj The Rise*Mohammed Siraj is the new World No.1 Men's ODI bowler *Siraj The Rise*Mohammed Siraj is the new World No.1 Men's ODI bowler#MohammedSiraj #Siraj https://t.co/xt8Mny76rg

75whennnMykingg @Rajviratpspk



One season wonder, Worst,dropped,runmachine,

trolls,opponentSupporter,

criticism



to



THE WORLD NO1 ODI BOWLER.And Face of OUR BOWLING ATTACK - Proud of you MIYAN



#siraj #Rankings FromOne season wonder, Worst,dropped,runmachine,trolls,opponentSupporter,criticismtoTHE WORLD NO1 ODI BOWLER.And Face of OUR BOWLING ATTACK - Proud of you MIYAN From One season wonder, Worst,dropped,runmachine,trolls,opponentSupporter,criticism to THE WORLD NO1 ODI BOWLER.And Face of OUR BOWLING ATTACK - Proud of you MIYAN🔥❤️#siraj #Rankings https://t.co/5V5r62KYDv

Debasis Sen @debasissen

#MohammedSiraj Mohammed Siraj's journey to the top of ICC Men's ODI Ranking for bowlers is phenomenal. Mohammed Siraj's journey to the top of ICC Men's ODI Ranking for bowlers is phenomenal. #MohammedSiraj

Sarfaraj Alam @Sarfaraj789014 @mufaddal_vohra Just thinking Bumrah and Siraj combination in world cup @mufaddal_vohra Just thinking Bumrah and Siraj combination in world cup 🔥🔥

Dreamer @Owajib_18 will inspire millions.



@mdsirajofficial To being called RUN MACHINE to No. 1 ODI baller ,The journey of Mohmmad Sirajwill inspire millions. To being called RUN MACHINE to No. 1 ODI baller ,The journey of Mohmmad Siraj 👑 will inspire millions.@mdsirajofficial

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



So happy for him... Remember how he used to get trolled 2-3 years back... But Virat Kohli kept giving him chances both in RCB and ICT and in the absence of Bumrah, he's taken over the responsibility well Mohammad Siraj is now the number 1 ranked ODI bowler in the worldSo happy for him... Remember how he used to get trolled 2-3 years back... But Virat Kohli kept giving him chances both in RCB and ICT and in the absence of Bumrah, he's taken over the responsibility well Mohammad Siraj is now the number 1 ranked ODI bowler in the world ❤️So happy for him... Remember how he used to get trolled 2-3 years back... But Virat Kohli kept giving him chances both in RCB and ICT and in the absence of Bumrah, he's taken over the responsibility well 🙏

Yathaarth¹⁸ @ymp_1832 Where are those idiots who were on me when I said Siraj should have played instead of Shami in WC .



Actions speak louder than words

Miyan has just showed a big action



Miyan Magic Where are those idiots who were on me when I said Siraj should have played instead of Shami in WC .Actions speak louder than words Miyan has just showed a big action Miyan Magic

Notably, Mohammed Siraj also produced magical spells during India's three-match home ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. With nine wickets from three outings, he was the leading wicket-taker in the series.

Siraj surpassed Australia's Josh Hazlewood and New Zealand's Trent Boult to claim the No. 1 spot in the rankings. He is, however, not a part of India's squad for their upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

Siraj will next be seen in action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The four-match Test series between the two cricketing giants kicks off in Nagpur on February 9.

Mohammed Siraj was the leading wicket-taker for India in ODIs in 2022

Mohammed Siraj received widespread praise for his bowling exploits in ODI cricket last year. With 24 wickets in 15 matches, he was the highest wicket-taker for India in the 50-over format in 2022.

He was rewarded for his spectacular performances with a place in the ICC's ODI Team of the Year for 2022. Siraj and Shreyas Iyer were the only two Indian players to find a place in the team.

His form will be key for Rohit Sharma and Co., as they look to build a formidable bowling attack for this year's 50-over World Cup.

