"Your apology needs to be as loud as your disrespect was" - Twitterati erupt as Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 bowler in ODIs

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj's superlative form has taken him to the top of the ICC Rankings for Bowlers in One-Day Internationals (ODI).
Siraj, who has been one of India's top performers with the ball in 50-over cricket, moved into the top spot in the rankings on Wednesday, January 25. The talented seamer has emerged as India's bowling spearhead in the absence of senior speedster Jasprit Bumrah.
He made a significant impact with the ball in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The 28-year-old picked up five wickets in the first two games. He was rested for the third and final encounter, which was a dead rubber as India had already pocketed the series by then.
Notably, Mohammed Siraj also produced magical spells during India's three-match home ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this year. With nine wickets from three outings, he was the leading wicket-taker in the series.
Siraj surpassed Australia's Josh Hazlewood and New Zealand's Trent Boult to claim the No. 1 spot in the rankings. He is, however, not a part of India's squad for their upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.
Siraj will next be seen in action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The four-match Test series between the two cricketing giants kicks off in Nagpur on February 9.
Mohammed Siraj was the leading wicket-taker for India in ODIs in 2022
Mohammed Siraj received widespread praise for his bowling exploits in ODI cricket last year. With 24 wickets in 15 matches, he was the highest wicket-taker for India in the 50-over format in 2022.
He was rewarded for his spectacular performances with a place in the ICC's ODI Team of the Year for 2022. Siraj and Shreyas Iyer were the only two Indian players to find a place in the team.
His form will be key for Rohit Sharma and Co., as they look to build a formidable bowling attack for this year's 50-over World Cup.
