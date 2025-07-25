"Your fourth bowler keeps getting injured" - Former opener's scathing attack on Team India after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former opener Navjot Singh Sidhu made a scathing attack on India's fast bowlers after the second day of the fourth Test against England. He pointed out a glaring issue regarding the fitness of bowlers. The fourth Test is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

India are facing injury concerns with their fast bowlers. Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the remainder of the series after the third Test. Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh were ruled out due to injuries for the fourth Test. The visitors handed pacer Anshul Kamboj a debut in Manchester.

On the second day, England got to 225/2 after bowling Shubman Gill and Co. out for 358. The visitors looked lackluster and struggled to put pressure on the batters. Sidhu highlighted how Ben Stokes, a fourth bowler in the line-up, bagged five wickets, whereas India's fourth bowler keeps getting injured.

"Since 1884 till now no team has won here bowling first. But Ben Stokes said we will field despite that and they showed it. They put India on the backfoot. That is called adaptability and this is the biggest strength. England's fourth bowler, Ben Stokes, picked up five wickets. But here your fourth bowler keeps getting injured. Sometimes Akash Deep comes in, sometimes Nitish Reddy, Arshdeep is injured outside only and now Shardul. This is the difference," he said on his YouTube channel. (0:42)

As India failed to make early inroads, Sidhu also pointed out that things could get worse in this game going forward. Notably, England's last four - Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, and Jofra Archer can all bat and have more first-class runs than the opposition's top four batters. Should the vistors fail to make a comeback in the first session on day three, the game could be all but over.

"There are 34 overs to be bowled with a soft and dead ball before getting the new ball. If England continue scoring at the rate they are till then, they will score 175 runs more. It's not as bad as it looks, it is worse. Their last four batters have more first-class runs than India's top four. They have got a very long and dependable tail. This is why India have only once chance now, the first session. If you cannot seize the initiative and advantage and make a comeback there, the series will be long and the defeat will also be huge," he reflected. (3:09)

India are 1-2 behind in the series. A defeat here in Manchester would result in them losing the series. To stay alive, the visitors will have to win this game and draw level.

Navjot Singh Sidhu blasts India for not playing Kuldeep Yadav

There has been enough debate around the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav in the side. He has not played a Test so far in the series despite being the lead wrist-spinner. India have opted for balance and depth in the batting, keeping Kuldeep out of the mix.

Navjot Singh Sidhu feels Kuldeep could have been a trump card had he played on this surface in Manchester. He also called the visitors out for their poor and defensive thinking by not playing a match-winning spinner.

"Your world-class wrist-spinner (is on the bench). On a wicket where the conditions were okay, or overcast, your top four bowlers could not do anything. Your spinner took a wicket, that also came as a surprise. Therefore, your wrist-spinner, who could have been your trump card, is roaming the ground with trays of water. That is a waste of energy. The opposition's weakness is not your medium-pace seamers. Shardul is not their weakness. I respect him. But here, if you want to win games, you need positive thinking. Poor and defensive thinking will not take you forward." (6:08)

Notably, Kuldeep Yadav has bagged 56 wickets from 13 Tests so far at an average of 22.16. He also has an impressive record against England. Kuldeep has picked up 21 wickets from six matches against them in Tests. Moreover, playing spin and wrist-spin in particular has been a weakness of English batters.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

