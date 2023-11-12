“Your not the only one” – Michael Vaughan trolls Mohammad Hafeez as Virat Kohli picks up a wicket in IND vs NED 2023 World Cup match

Michael Vaughan once again took a swipe at former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez regarding his dismissal against Virat Kohli on Sunday, November 12.

That came after the medium pacer picked up the wicket of Netherlands captain Scott Edwards in the 2023 World Cup game between India and Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli had Edwards caught behind, thanks to a brilliant catch from wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Following the dismissal, Vaughan tagged Hafeez on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Don’t worry @MHafeez22..Your not the only one."

For the unversed, Vaughan recently took a dig at Hafeez by sharing his bowled-out dismissal by Virat Kohli. That came as Pakistan cricketer criticized Kohli for slowing down to reach his 49th century against South Africa. India won that game by 243 runs.

In a viral video, Hafeez said:

"I saw a sense of selfishness in Virat Kohli's batting and this happened for the third time in this World Cup. In the 49th over, he was looking to take a single to reach his own hundred and he didn't put the team first."

"Rohit Sharma could have played selfish cricket too, but he didn't because he is playing for Team India and not for himself," he added.

Vaughan replied to Hafeez on X:

"Seems to me @MHafeez22 you were bowled by @imVkohli !!! Is this the reason you constantly have a pop at him?"

With Hafeez’s wicket in a T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in 2012, Kohli had completed nine wickets in international cricket, including five scalps in ODIs. Apart from Edwards and Hafeez, Kohli picked the wickets of Alastair Cook, Craig Kieswetter, Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, Kevin Pietersen, Samit Patel, and Johnson Charles.

Virat Kohli becomes 2023 World Cup leading runscorer

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has become the leading runscorer of the 2023 World Cup. The right-handed batter has scored 594 runs in nine matches at an average of 99, including two tons and five half-centuries.

That came as he scored 51 runs off 56 balls in his last outing against Netherlands. Team India won the game by 160 runs to finish with 18 points at the top of the points table in the marquee ICC tournament.

Kohli will next be in action against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.