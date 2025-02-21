"Your reputation will not count" - Harbhajan Singh makes huge statement on Virat Kohli's spin struggles after BAN vs IND 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh urged ace batter Virat Kohli to show more intent regardless of his reputation, to overcome his struggles against spin after the side's 2025 Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh. Despite India pulling off a convincing six-wicket win, Kohli's form remains a worry with the batter being dismissed for a 38-ball 22.

The champion batter struggled to get going against the Bangladesh spin duo of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rishad Hossain, before his dismissal against the latter. Kohli is now averaging 20.40 in four matches across formats this year, with a lone half-century in five innings.

This is on the back of a poor 2024 season where Kohli averaged under 22 in 32 innings with a century and two half-centuries.

Talking about Kohli's continued struggles against spin, Harbhajan told India Today:

"It goes on to show that no matter how big you are, your reputation will not count. But what you do there, the intent that you show, will take you forward. I certainly believe that slower bowlers, leggies, have given him some sort of discomfort. He needs to come up with some plan against leggies. He needs to find a way to convert those dot balls into singles. "

He added:

"I think when the form is not there, this is exactly what happens-you tend to take a lot more time, you tend to take more time to settle into an innings. That's exactly what is happening with Virat Kohli. Cricket is a great leveller. I think he is getting stuck because he is taking a bit more time. I believe he needs to back himself and play like Virat Kohli."

Harbhajan further advised Kohli not to pay too much attention to criticisms about his form, saying:

"He has got nothing to prove to anyone. He is a champion player. Even if he retires today, he would go on to be recognised as a legend who served India really well. I believe he just needs to enjoy his game, take the extra baggage out of his mind, and bat freely."

Kohli has now been dismissed by leg spin in his last three innings - final two ODIs against England (Adil Rashid), followed by the Bangladesh outing.

"He might have to face three quality spinners" - Harbhajan Singh

Spinners have got the better of Kohli in recent white-ball games [Credit: Getty]

Harbhajan Singh cautioned Virat Kohli about the prospect of facing more spinners should India face a side like Afghanistan in the knockout stages of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Afghans are renowned for playing with a spin-dominated side, that will likely include Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmad.

While India are part of Group A with Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand, Afghanistan are on the other side of the bracket with Australia, England, and South Africa.

"He needs to do it from the next game. Imagine, if India play the semi-final against Afghanistan, he might have to face three quality spinners. So it's time to work on it. He needs to start backing himself. People are there to watch him, go out there and enjoy," said Harbhajan.

He concluded:

"Against the spinners, we have seen him unable to rotate strike. But we saw Virat Kohli playing lofted cover drives and sweep shots in Australia. He needs to back himself to showcase what Virat Kohli was. He can still do the job. It's just a mental thing. Only he can help himself to get out of this. The team needs him to score runs."

All eyes will be on Kohli when Team India face Pakistan in their next Group A outing in Dubai on Sunday, February 23.

