"Your words mean a lot to me" - Ibrahim Zadran's emotional reply to Indian legend after AFG vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran has responded after getting praised by Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar for his record-breaking ton in the 2025 Champions Trophy match against England in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26. The 23-year-old scored 177 runs off 146 balls, registering the highest individual score in the competition's history.

Ad

Afghanistan successfully defended a 326-run target and secured an eight-run victory over England in the virtual knockout clash. Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of the Afghan bowlers, claiming a five-wicket haul.

Tendulkar lauded the efforts of Zadran and Omarzai while congratulating Afghanistan on the crucial victory. The former cricketer wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"Afghanistan’s steady and consistent rise in international cricket has been inspiring! You can’t term their wins as upsets anymore, they’ve made this a habit now. A superb century by @IZadran18 and wonderful five-for by @AzmatOmarzay, sealed another memorable win for Afghanistan. Well played!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zadran was overwhelmed with the appreciation from Tendulkar. Reacting to the Indian legend's post, the youngster wrote:

"What an honour it is to be praised by the very man who inspired generations to pick up the bat @sachin_rt. Your words mean a lot to me and to cricket in Afghanistan. Thank you, sir."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Afghanistan will take on Australia in their final group-stage match of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the same venue on Friday, February 28. A win here would take Afghanistan into the semifinals.

"This inning means so much to me" - Ibrahim Zadran on his match-winning knock in AFG vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match

Ibrahim Zadran remained on the sidelines for almost a year due to a knee injury. He returned to international cricket with the 2025 Champions Trophy and recently mentioned that the injury hiatus was a tough period for him.

Ad

The swashbuckling batter penned down a note on social media after his heroics in the 2025 Champions Trophy match against England. Ibrahim Zadran wrote (via X):

"A special win.Being away from the game for months was one of the toughest challenges I've faced, but I promised you all that I would return stronger, hungrier, and more determined than ever. Alhamdulillah, today was a step in that journey. This inning means so much to me, but even more special was the spirit the team showed. Azmat's all-round brilliance was the difference when it mattered most."

Ad

He added:

"I am truly humbled by the support you've all shown me and the team. Moments like these remind me of why we play: for each other, for our people, for Afghanistan. Every win, every milestone-it's all for you. Your love and support mean everything. Afghanistan Zindabad!"

Expand Tweet

Ibrahim Zadran has scored 1634 runs across 35 ODIs at an average of 51.06. He has six tons and seven fifties to his name in the format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news