Yuvraj Singh celebrates 39th birthday with a net session [Watch]

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh turned 39 today. Wishes poured in for the 2011 World Cup hero from all parts of the cricketing world, and the player thanked everyone in style by sharing a clip from a practice session.

Yuvraj Singh has retired from international cricket. However, he has been playing in foreign T20 leagues in recent years. The player also announced that he would play domestic T20 cricket for Punjab earlier this year.

Here's how Yuvraj Singh captioned the slow-motion clip on Instagram:

"Going into the new year like! Was good to get to be back in the grind. Sometimes it’s important to be away to realise what you love doing the most. Thank you everyone for your love and wishes."

Singh received several comments on the post from others in the cricketing fraternity.

"You got this. Go get it. Happy birthday champion," Yuvraj Singh's former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Chris Gayle commented on the post.

"Hitting it clean as always," former Gujarat Lions player Chirag Suri lauded Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj Singh's immense contribution to Indian cricket

Yuvraj Singh will go down as one of the best players in white-ball history. The former Kings XI Punjab captain played a critical role in the Indian cricket team's triumphs in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.

Yuvraj Singh tried his best to earn a place in the Indian squad for the 2019 World Cup Unfortunately, his age worked against him as he struggled to play the way he used to in his prime.

Singh still had a magnificent career and ended his IPL journey with a championship win in 2019. The Punjab-based player was involved in the Global T20 Canada League and the Abu Dhabi T10 League after retirement from international cricket.