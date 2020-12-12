Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh turned 39 on Saturday, with fans and members of the cricketing fraternity taking to social media to wish the star.

While several cricketers took to Twitter to wish Yuvraj Singh on his birthday, many fans of the famous player used the occasion to celebrate the cricketer’s achievements as well.

Virender Sehwag, Gambhir and others lead Yuvraj Singh birthday wishes

Virender Sehwag continued his recent trend of making hilarious birthday wishes online, as he wished Yuvraj Singh on his birthday. Sharing a message in Hindi along with the cricketer’s picture, Virender Sehwag praised Yuvraj for his career on and off the field.

Calling Yuvraj Singh a “prince”, Gautam Gambhir, while making his birthday wishes, pointed out to the cricketer’s stellar performances during the 2007 and 2011 World Cup victories.

Multiple other cricketers, such as Suresh Raina, VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh also posted heartwarming messages for the all-rounder as well. Apart from the cricket fraternity, many fans also posted their birthday wishes for the cricketer online.

Fans shared posters of the cricketer, while also tweeting the multiple cricketing records held by the swashbuckling left-hander. Several fans also paid respects to the cricketer’s mental strength and perseverance, as they remembered his fight with cancer.

Jab tak balla chalta tha, tab tak thaat thi,

Bowlers ki vaat thi.

Ab balla chalne ke baad bhi alag hi baat hai.

Bowlers ke kachhe utaarne se lekar, Baniyan pehnkar match dekhne ka Swag- yahi hain apne Yuvraj#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/GoQOoeyj9s — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 12, 2020

Warm Birthday wishes to a friend who is an inspiration and who has given all of us hope, everlasting joy and happiness. May God shower you with blessings today and always @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/7qmYi8iZ9f — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 12, 2020

Yuvraj Singh’s makes a declaration as he turns 39

As many fans and cricketers took to social media to wish the cricketer, Yuvraj Singh himself shared a message with his fans on the special day. Talking about how birthdays are an opportunity to fulfil a wish or desire, Yuvraj Singh claimed that all he wants this is year is a swift resolution in the ongoing talks between the farmers and the government.

Yuvraj Singh also took the opportunity to distance himself from the comments made by his father Yograj Singh, as he wrote that his ideologies on the topic are different.

A look at Yuvraj Singh’s stunning record on his birthday

Yuvraj Singh playing for India at the 2011 World Cup.

Yuvraj Singh is regarded as one of the best all-rounders to ever play for India. Apart from his elegant batting style, the cricketer proved to be extremely handy with the ball, while also being a great fielder.

Yuvraj Singh ended up playing a total of 304 ODIs for India, scoring 8701 runs at an average of 36.56. The batsman has a total of 17 international hundreds and 71 half-centuries to his name.

The all-rounder also developed a reputation as a man for the big occasion. He was a crucial part of the Indian teams that won the 2007 T20 and 2011 50-over World Cups, famously being the Player of the Tournament in 2011 despite battling cancer at the same time.