Yuvraj Singh, family pose with trophy after India Masters clinch IML T20 trophy [In Picture]

Legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a heartwarming post on social media on Monday, March 17, following India Masters' victory in the International Masters League (IML) T20 2025. The India Masters triumphed over the West Indies Masters in the final on Sunday, March 16, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Brian Lara's West Indies Masters won the toss and chose to bat, finishing with 148-7 in their 20 overs. Lendl Simmons was the top scorer with 57 off 41 balls. For India Masters, Vinay Kumar took three wickets, while Shahbaz Nadeem picked up two.

In reply, captain Sachin Tendulkar made 25 off 18 balls, but it was Ambati Rayudu who played the match-winning knock, scoring 74 off 50 balls, including nine fours and three sixes. Yuvraj Singh remained unbeaten on 13, as India Masters chased down the target with ease, winning by six wickets with 17 balls remaining.

Following India Masters' victory, Yuvraj posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram with the trophy, alongside his wife Hazel Keech and their two children — son Orion and daughter Aura. He captioned the post:

“Priceless.”

The 43-year-old had an outstanding tournament, amassing 179 runs in six innings at an average of 179, which included one half-century and a remarkable 14 sixes.

Yuvraj Singh retired from international cricket in June 2019

Yuvraj Singh retired from international cricket on June 10, 2019, but not before making a significant impact for the nation. The Punjab cricketer played 58 T20Is for India, scoring 1,177 runs, including eight fifties, and took 28 wickets. He was an essential part of the team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup.

In addition, he featured in 304 ODIs, amassing 8,701 runs, with 52 fifties and 14 centuries, while also taking 111 wickets. The southpaw was named Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup, where he scored 362 runs at an average of 90.50 and took 15 wickets, helping India win the title after defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

Furthermore, Yuvraj appeared in 40 Tests, scoring 1,900 runs, including 11 fifties and three centuries.

