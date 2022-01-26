Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech welcome baby boy; former cricketer requests privacy while sharing news on Twitter

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech have been blessed with a baby boy. The 40-year-old World Cup-winning cricketer took to his official Twitter account to announce the same.

While revealing the good news to fans, Yuvraj also requested privacy. Sharing a post with a red heart emoji, he wrote:

"To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj."

Hazel also shared an identical post on her Twitter handle. Yuvraj got engaged to Hazel in 2015 and tied the knot with her in November 2016.

Wishes pour in for Yuvraj and Hazel

As soon as the former cricketer shared the news of him becoming a father on his Twitter account, wishes started pouring in for the couple who had just turned parents.

Yuvraj’s long-time India teammate Irfan Pathan replied to the post and wrote:

“Many congratulations brother. I’m sure you will be an amazing father. Lots of love to the little one. Regards to bhabhi.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also replied to the message and commented:

“Many congratulations.”

Some fans tweeted their congratulations to Yuvraj as well.

Yuvraj is renowned as one of the greatest white-ball players to have ever represented India and played key roles in the team’s 2007 (T20) and 2011 World Cup triumphs. He played the 2011 World Cup in India through illness and was later found to be suffering from cancer. The former cricketer overcame the dreaded disease and made a comeback to the Indian team in inspirational fashion, though he was not the same player again.

The 40-year-old ended his international career with 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is, scoring a total of 11,778 runs. He was also a useful left-arm spinner and claimed 148 wickets across the three formats.

He announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2019. On his 40th birthday last year, Yuvraj announced the launch of his NFT collection for fans.

