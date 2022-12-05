Yuvraj Singh rates Rohit Sharma’s captaincy amid debate over latter’s leadership skills

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has given current captain Rohit Sharma 10 out of 10 while rating his leadership skills. Yuvraj responded to a tweet by Sportskeeda, asking to rate the Hitman’s captaincy.

Rohit-led Team India went down to Bangladesh by one wicket in the first ODI of the three-match series in Dhaka on Sunday, December 4. Batting first, the Men in Blue were bundled out for 186 in 41.2 overs. In response, the bowlers reduced the hosts to 136/9. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 38* off 39 as Bangladesh sneaked home to a come-from-behind win.

The last Bangladesh pair of Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman (10* off 11) added 51* runs as India failed to build any pressure despite having the upper hand. Rohit’s captaincy has come in for a lot of flak from former cricketers and analysts in the wake of Team India’s shocking defeat.

Sportskeeda put out a post on its official Twitter handle, asking fans to rate Rohit’s leadership. Throwing his weight behind his former teammate, Yuvraj reacted to the tweet and wrote:

“10 out of 10.”

Apart from his captaincy, Rohit has also been under the scanner for his poor batting form. His struggles continued on Sunday in Dhaka as he was dismissed for 27 off 31.

“No excuses, we are used to such types of conditions” - Rohit Sharma reflects on defeat

Reacting to Team India’s narrow loss in the first ODI against Bangladesh, Rohit admitted that there were no excuses for the loss as they are used to playing in such conditions. Speaking after the game, he commented:

“The pitch was a bit challenging, the odd ball was turning. You have to understand how to play. There are no excuses, we are used to such types of conditions. We need to look at how to bat against their spinners in these conditions. The genes are there, these guys grew up playing in such conditions. It is all about handling pressure.”

The 35-year-old also conceded that the Men in Blue did not put up enough runs on the board. Asked about the poor batting effort, he said:

“It wasn’t enough runs. Another 30-40 runs would have made a difference. With KL and Washy (Washington Sundar), we could have got there. Unfortunately, we lost wickets in the middle, and it is not easy to make a comeback.

“If you look back at how we bowled, of course the last few overs where we would have liked to get a wicket, we kept taking wickets all through.”

Down 0-1 in the three-match series, India face a must-win situation in the second ODI in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 7.

