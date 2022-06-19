"Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh" - On Father's Day, Yuvraj Singh reveals son's name, shares heartwarming pictures

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has revealed the name of his son, who was born in January this year. Sharing a post on social media on the occasion of Father's Day on Sunday (June 19), the 40-year-old wrote:

"Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh."

Along with the post, the retired cricketer also shared two heart-warming pictures with his wife Hazel Keech and son.

On January 25, Yuvraj had taken to social media to confirm that he had become a father. He, however, did not share a picture of the newborn, requesting for privacy.

On Sunday, he finally gave his fans and well-wishers a first glimpse of the baby while also announcing his name. While uploading the post, Yuvraj also shared an emotional caption and wrote:

"Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh ❤️. Mummy and Daddy love their little "puttar". Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars ✨ #HappyFathersDay @hazelkeech."

Revealing the reason behind naming his son Orion, the former left-handed batter told the Hindustan Times in an interview:

"Orion is a star constellation and for parents, your kid is your star. When Hazel was pregnant, and sleeping in the hospital, I was watching some episodes where the name came to me and Hazel took an instant liking to it."

He added:

"I wanted Hazel's last name also to come in the baby's name, so that's how it came about."

Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot in November 2016 in a traditional Sikh marriage ceremony in the presence of family and friends.

"Happy first Father's Day to you" - Hazel Keech shares cute message for Yuvraj Singh

The former cricketer's wife also took to social media to wish her hubby a happy Father's Day. Sharing an adorable picture of Yuvraj with their son, she wrote:

"Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial. You've dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy.

"You're a great hands-on dad and I'm proud of the effort you make, always trying your best."

A white-ball legend, Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India from 2000 to 2017. He was a key member of Team India's World Cup wins in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (50 overs).

