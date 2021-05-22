Yuvraj Singh takes a jibe at Indian team management over limited opportunities in Test cricket

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently took a subtle dig at the team management over limited chances in red-ball cricket. Despite having an illustrious career, Yuvraj struggled to find his feet in Tests.

Since making his debut in 2003, Yuvraj had the opportunity to play only 40 Test matches. The southpaw accumulated just 1900 runs at an average of 33.92, including three centuries and 11 fifties.

In a recent poll hosted by Wisden India on Twitter which asked, “Which former Indian cricketer do you wish played more Tests?", Yuvraj Singh expressed his disappointment over limited opportunities in the game's most extended format.

“Probably next life! When I’m not 12th man for 7 years", the World Cup winner wrote in the comments section.

Probably next life! When I’m not 12th man for 7 years 🤪 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 21, 2021

Despite having all the shots in his books, the 39-year-old never looked in his comfort zone while donning the whites. Yuvraj Singh remained mostly overshadowed by the legends of the game - Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman.

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement in 2019

Yuvraj was, however, a celebrated white-ball player and one of the main architects of India's winning campaign in the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ICC World Cups. In a career that spanned almost 17 years, the cricketer from Punjab played 304 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals, scoring 8701 and 1177 runs respectively.

Starting the week with some Yuvraj Singh celebrations 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6R5VwnsgeI — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) May 17, 2021

In addition, Yuvraj Singh has also won a couple of IPL titles. He helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad achieve glory in 2016 and also took the Mumbai Indians to the title three years later.

Singh announced his retirement from all forms of the game in 2019. He was reportedly keen to make a return to domestic cricket earlier this year at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) turned down his request.