Yuzvendra Chahal & RJ Mahvash get spotted in London amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jul 19, 2025 10:22 IST
RJ Mahvash (left) and Yuzvendra Chahal were recently spotted together in London. (Pics: Instagram/yuzi_chahal23/rj.mahvash).
Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was recently spotted on the London streets. The 34-year-old was accompanied by his friend, Mahvash Amu, a Radio Jockey-turned-actor.

A travel influencer with the username 'travelshotsbyana', posted a video on Instagram in which Chahal and Mahvash were seen walking together in Soho, London.

She captioned the post:

"Spotted Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal & his friend RJ Mahvash in Soho, London."
Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal is part of Northamptonshire in the ongoing County Championship Division Two. The veteran spinner remained wicketless in a 42-over spell in Kent's first innings of Northamptonshire's recently concluded fixture.

However, he bounced back with a stunning performance in the subsequent essay, picking up a four-wicket haul. The match ultimately ended in a draw.

Northamptonshire will now take on Middlesex. The game will be played at Merchant Taylors' School Ground, Northwood, from July 22 to 25.

Chahal last featured in an Indian playing XI in August 2023. While he was part of the Men in Blue's 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad, he was benched throughout the showpiece event.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash were first spotted together during 2025 Champions Trophy final

It is worth mentioning that Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash attended the 2025 Champions Trophy final together in Dubai. India clinched a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the summit clash, ending a 12-year ICC trophy drought.

Meanwhile, Chahal was roped in by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a whopping ₹18 crore at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. Mahvash was seen cheering for the Punjab-based side from the stands in several matches of the season.

Under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, PBKS finished as the runners-up of IPL 2025 following a heartbreaking six-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final in Ahmedabad. Chahal picked up 16 wickets across 13 outings at an economy rate of 9.55 in the edition.

On the professional front, Mahvash has acted in Amazon MX Player's show, 'Pyaar Paisa Profit'. She is also the producer of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer film, 'Section 108'.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

