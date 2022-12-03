Yuzvendra Chahal's career graph initially went up because Virat Kohli: Former India cricketer

Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan believes leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's initial success on the international stage had a lot to do with his bond with Virat Kohli.

The duo played together for the Men in Blue as well as for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League. As RCB's skipper, Kohli often helped bring the best out of Chahal. This translated onto the international arena as well.

However, Sivaramakrishnan also feels that with time, oppositions began to work out ways to dominate Chahal. The former cricketer feels this is something the leg-spinner needs to pay attention to.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda in an interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network, here's what Sivaramakrishnan had to say about Yuzvendra Chahal:

"Chahal's career graph initially went up because Virat Kohli, being the captain of India and RCB, could understand Chahal's mindset. But the testing part of any player's career is how they respond when they're being analyzed by the opposition.

"In T20s, there are more chances of getting the batter out as he is trying to hit you every ball. But in 50-over games, they know that they can accelerate in the last 10 overs if they have wickets in hand."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohre There was a time when ODIs were on peak when Virat kohli make tons for fun and chahal - kuldeep duo wins us matches,

Nothing is interesting left in this format! There was a time when ODIs were on peak when Virat kohli make tons for fun and chahal - kuldeep duo wins us matches,Nothing is interesting left in this format!

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan wants Indian team analyst to work with Yuzvendra Chahal

Technology has become a crucial part of the game, with bowlers often referring to detailed pitch-maps, release points and more to improve themselves. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan feels India's team analyst should sit with Yuzvendra Chahal and figure out why the batters are picking his deliveries easily.

The former leg-spinner wants Chahal to adapt and add new variations to his repertoire so that he gets back to being a genuine wicket-taker for the Men in Blue. On this, he stated:

"The computer analyst of [the] Indian team should have analyzed why Chahal isn't picking wickets anymore. So, you need a good analyst to find out what shots the opposition batters are playing off Chahal and how to restrict them and also a good bowling coach.

"You need a specialist coach for spin bowling and I have been saying this for almost a decade. You can't have the same coach for fast bowlers and spinners."

Mithie @_ahania Chahal regularly concedes 60+ runs in ODIs, goes wicketless on flat tracks. Can't bat, horrible fielder but his fans consider him better than Zampa lmao Chahal regularly concedes 60+ runs in ODIs, goes wicketless on flat tracks. Can't bat, horrible fielder but his fans consider him better than Zampa lmao

Chahal hasn't been named in India's ODI squad against Bangladesh. It will be interesting to see what lies in the future for the leg-spinner. He bowled in only one game in the recent ODI series against New Zealand, conceding 67 runs in 10 overs without picking up a wicket.

Poll : 0 votes