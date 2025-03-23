Yuzvendra Chahal’s old post on marriage goes viral after divorce with Dhanashree Verma

A week after his divorce, Punjab Kings and India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's old post regarding marriage has gone viral on the internet. Dhanashree Verma and Chahal had filed for divorce and a family court in Bombay has granted decree on their joint petition.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot back in December 2020 and, as per the petition, they separated in June 2022. The case was fast-tracked to ensure that Chahal would be available for the beginning of the 2025 IPL season.

Images of Chahal wearing a t-shirt with the inscription, "Be your own sugar daddy" were doing the rounds on the internet. Soon after, one of the leg spinner's old posts on X (formerly Twitter) went viral on the internet, with the post reading:

"MARRIAGE is just a fancy word for adopting an over-grown male child who can't be handled by his parents anymore ..=))."

Take a look at the screengrab of the same below:

Yuzvendra Chahal to play for his fourth IPL franchise after MI, RCB and RR

Yuzvendra Chahal had an eventful time with RR, winning the purple cap during the 2022 IPL season - Source: Getty

Yuzvendra Chahal will play for the Punjab Kings in the 2025 IPL season. The leg spinner was released by Rajasthan Royals, with RCB and PBKS bidding hard for the player's services. In the end, Punjab Kings snapped him up for ₹18 crore, making him the fourth most expensive buy of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah.

Having made his debut in 2013, Chahal is the league's highest wicket-taker with 205 wickets to his name. He will want to make a mark with his new franchise as they look to lift their first IPL title. Punjab will begin their campaign on Tuesday, March 25, against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad.

