Yuzvendra Chahal shares a cryptic post amid ex-wife Dhanashree Verma's viral comments on podcast

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a cryptic post on Instagram a day after his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma's viral comments on a podcast. The ace bowler shared a few pictures from the Kirkstone Pass in Cumbria, England.Chahal is currently plying his trade for Northamptonshire in England's One-Day Cup 2025. Amid the tournament, the 35-year-old posted pictures from his trip to the mountain pass. However, the caption caught the attention of fans as he wrote:&quot;Million feelings, Zero words. ⛰️ 🤍.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's first interaction took place during the COVID-19 lockdown in India. The veteran cricketer approached Dhanashree, a choreographer by profession, for online dance classes.They bonded during those sessions, leading to Chahal proposing marriage. The two tied the knot on December 22, 2020, at the Karma Lakelands, Gurugram.However, the marriage didn't last long, and they sought a divorce citing compatibility issues. The couple was granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court, Mumbai, in March 2025.Their divorce proceedings grabbed headlines, with Chahal's t-shirt going viral on social media. The cricketer stepped out of the court wearing a t-shirt with the message, 'Be your own sugar daddy'.During an appearance on the 'Humans of Bombay' podcast, Dhanashree broke the silence on the divorce and even reacted to Chahal's viral t-shirt.&quot;Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta&quot; - Dhanashree Verma opens up on Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Be your own sugar daddy' t-shirtSpeaking in the 'Humans of Bombay' podcast, Dhanashree Verma commented on Yuzvendra Chahal's viral t-shirt. She expressed her displeasure over her ex-husband's move and suggested that he could have simply sent the message on WhatsApp.Commenting on the t-shirt and her divorce from Chahal, here's what Dhanashree said (via India Today):&quot;You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this. Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyu pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the T-shirt?)&quot;&quot;I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first.&quot;On the cricketing front, Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up six wickets across four innings in the ongoing English One-Day Cup 2025. Northamptonshire face Kent in the upcoming Group B fixture on Thursday, August 21.