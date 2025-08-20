Yuzvendra Chahal shares a cryptic post amid ex-wife Dhanashree Verma's viral comments on podcast

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Published Aug 20, 2025 17:53 IST
Northamptonshire Steelbacks v Yorkshire - Men
Yuzvendra Chahal is part of the Northamptonshire squad for One-Day Cup 2025. (Pic: Getty Images).

Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a cryptic post on Instagram a day after his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma's viral comments on a podcast. The ace bowler shared a few pictures from the Kirkstone Pass in Cumbria, England.

Ad

Chahal is currently plying his trade for Northamptonshire in England's One-Day Cup 2025. Amid the tournament, the 35-year-old posted pictures from his trip to the mountain pass. However, the caption caught the attention of fans as he wrote:

"Million feelings, Zero words. ⛰️ 🤍."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Notably, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's first interaction took place during the COVID-19 lockdown in India. The veteran cricketer approached Dhanashree, a choreographer by profession, for online dance classes.

They bonded during those sessions, leading to Chahal proposing marriage. The two tied the knot on December 22, 2020, at the Karma Lakelands, Gurugram.

However, the marriage didn't last long, and they sought a divorce citing compatibility issues. The couple was granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court, Mumbai, in March 2025.

Ad

Their divorce proceedings grabbed headlines, with Chahal's t-shirt going viral on social media. The cricketer stepped out of the court wearing a t-shirt with the message, 'Be your own sugar daddy'.

During an appearance on the 'Humans of Bombay' podcast, Dhanashree broke the silence on the divorce and even reacted to Chahal's viral t-shirt.

"Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta" - Dhanashree Verma opens up on Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Be your own sugar daddy' t-shirt

Speaking in the 'Humans of Bombay' podcast, Dhanashree Verma commented on Yuzvendra Chahal's viral t-shirt. She expressed her displeasure over her ex-husband's move and suggested that he could have simply sent the message on WhatsApp.

Ad

Commenting on the t-shirt and her divorce from Chahal, here's what Dhanashree said (via India Today):

"You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this. Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyu pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the T-shirt?)"
Ad
"I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first."

On the cricketing front, Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up six wickets across four innings in the ongoing English One-Day Cup 2025. Northamptonshire face Kent in the upcoming Group B fixture on Thursday, August 21.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications