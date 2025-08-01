  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Yuzvendra Chahal
  • "Something happened from other side" - Yuzvendra Chahal's big revelation about viral t-shirt message amid divorce proceedings

"Something happened from other side" - Yuzvendra Chahal's big revelation about viral t-shirt message amid divorce proceedings

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Aug 01, 2025 18:10 IST
India &amp; South Africa Net Sessions - ICC Men
Yuzvendra Chahal's t-shirt went viral on social media. (Pic: Getty Images).

Yuzvendra Chahal recently spoke about the viral t-shirt from his divorce proceedings. The leg spinner donned a t-shirt with a message, 'Be your own sugar daddy', while appearing at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on March 20.

Ad

Chahal and his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, were granted a divorce by the court on mutual grounds. The 35-year-old entered the court in a black jacket. However, he later removed the jacket, and the message on his t-shirt quickly went viral on social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chahal said he hadn't intended to showcase the message on his t-shirt, but ended up doing so after being provoked. However, he didn't reveal the incident that triggered him.

Speaking about the t-shirt, here's what he disclosed on Raj Shamani's YouTube podcast (at 49:35):

"I didn't want to create any drama. I just wanted to give a message, which I did. Something happened from the other side. I didn't want to do it initially, but when that happened, I said, 'Ab sab bhaad mein jaao (go to hell)'. So I just took it off. I didn't abuse anybody, just gave a message."
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

It is worth noting that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma first interacted during the COVID-19 lockdown in India. The ace spinner approached Dhanashree, a choreographer by profession, for online dance classes. The two got married on December 22, 2020, at the Karma Lakelands resort in Gurugram.

"It took three or four games for me to process it" - Yuzvendra Chahal getting divorced around IPL 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal also spoke about how difficult it was for him to concentrate on cricket during the divorce proceedings. The crafty spinner was part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ad

He became the most expensive spinner in IPL auction history after being roped in for ₹18 crore. Revealing that he wasn't in the right frame of mind for the first few matches of the season, Chahal said in the same podcast (at 50:37):

"The IPL was about to start, and I wanted the case to be over before that. I think the final hearing was on the 19th of March. Even at that time, I was not a hundred per cent fit mentally. But a team had bought me for a very good amount, and I was in their plans. If I quit that, there wouldn't have been a bigger loser. It took three or four games for me to process it."

Yuzvendra Chahal had a decent campaign, bagging 16 wickets across 13 innings at an economy rate of 9.55. He claimed a stunning hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the league stage.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications