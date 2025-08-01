"Something happened from other side" - Yuzvendra Chahal's big revelation about viral t-shirt message amid divorce proceedings

Yuzvendra Chahal recently spoke about the viral t-shirt from his divorce proceedings. The leg spinner donned a t-shirt with a message, 'Be your own sugar daddy', while appearing at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on March 20.Chahal and his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, were granted a divorce by the court on mutual grounds. The 35-year-old entered the court in a black jacket. However, he later removed the jacket, and the message on his t-shirt quickly went viral on social media. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChahal said he hadn't intended to showcase the message on his t-shirt, but ended up doing so after being provoked. However, he didn't reveal the incident that triggered him.Speaking about the t-shirt, here's what he disclosed on Raj Shamani's YouTube podcast (at 49:35):&quot;I didn't want to create any drama. I just wanted to give a message, which I did. Something happened from the other side. I didn't want to do it initially, but when that happened, I said, 'Ab sab bhaad mein jaao (go to hell)'. So I just took it off. I didn't abuse anybody, just gave a message.&quot;It is worth noting that Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma first interacted during the COVID-19 lockdown in India. The ace spinner approached Dhanashree, a choreographer by profession, for online dance classes. The two got married on December 22, 2020, at the Karma Lakelands resort in Gurugram.&quot;It took three or four games for me to process it&quot; - Yuzvendra Chahal getting divorced around IPL 2025Yuzvendra Chahal also spoke about how difficult it was for him to concentrate on cricket during the divorce proceedings. The crafty spinner was part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).He became the most expensive spinner in IPL auction history after being roped in for ₹18 crore. Revealing that he wasn't in the right frame of mind for the first few matches of the season, Chahal said in the same podcast (at 50:37):&quot;The IPL was about to start, and I wanted the case to be over before that. I think the final hearing was on the 19th of March. Even at that time, I was not a hundred per cent fit mentally. But a team had bought me for a very good amount, and I was in their plans. If I quit that, there wouldn't have been a bigger loser. It took three or four games for me to process it.&quot;Yuzvendra Chahal had a decent campaign, bagging 16 wickets across 13 innings at an economy rate of 9.55. He claimed a stunning hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the league stage.