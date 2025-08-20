"Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta" - Dhanashree Verma's scathing response to Yuzvendra Chahal's viral T-shirt during divorce proceedings

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's ex-wife Dhanashree Verma took a dig at the cricketer for wearing a T-shirt with the 'be your own sugar daddy' message during their divorce proceedings. She also revealed that she broke down and was howling and crying when the divorced verdict was being announced.

Chahal and Verma, who is a choreographer by profession, got married in December 2020 after falling in love with each other during COVID. However, the alliance did not last long and the two officially parted ways earlier this year.

Chahal's T-shirt, with the 'be your own sugar daddy' message, went viral during their divorce proceedings. Speaking on the 'Humans of Bombay' podcast, Verma slammed her ex-husband over the T-shirt 'stunt' and said (via India Today):

"You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this. Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyu pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the T-shirt?)"

The 28-year-old also admitted that while she was mentally prepared for separation from Chahal, she did have an emotional breakdown in court while the divorce proceedings were underway. Verma elaborated:

"I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first."

Sharing his thoughts on his relationship with Verma on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Chahal admitted that he was faking his marriage in public even though all was not well between the duo.

"I know how much I have stood up for my partner" - Dhanashree on relationship with Chahal

While their marriage ended in divorce, Verma stated that she put in every effort to stand by her partner. Reflecting on her relationship with Chahal, she commented:

"You have to put in an effort. I know how much I have stood up for my partner, and everybody has seen that. Like for the smallest or biggest things, I have been there. Maybe because of that, my emotions came out. How you behave on that particular day is a reflection of you as a person."

Chahal had an impressive IPL 2025 campaign for Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier this year. In 14 matches, he claimed 16 wickets at an average of 26.87 and an economy rate of 9.55, with two four-fers.

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.