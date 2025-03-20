Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma arrive at Bandra family court for divorce hearing ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Veteran Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and his former wife Dhanashree Verma were spotted at the Bandra family court in Mumbai on Thursday, March 20. The two arrived at the court for the hearing of their divorce case.

Chahal, with his face covered with a mask, was seen entering the court with his lawyers. Dhanashree also wore a mask as she arrived for the divorce hearing. The videos were shared on photojournalist Viral Bhayani's Instagram page.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's first interaction took place during the COVID-19 lockdown in India. The two eventually tied the knot on December 22, 2022, with the wedding ceremony taking place at Karma Lakelands in Gurugram.

As per Bar and Bench, Chahal and Dhanashree filed for divorce on February 5. They had requested the court to waive off the mandatory six-month cooling-off period.

On the cricketing front, Chahal is set to ply his trade for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise signed him for a whopping ₹18 crore at the IPL 2025 auction, making him the most expensive spinner in the league's history.

"The parties are no longer husband and wife"- Yuzvendra Chahal's lawyer confirms his client has been granted divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal's lawyer, Advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta revealed on Thursday, March 20, that his client and his former wife were granted divorce by the family court. He confirmed that the court had accepted the petition submitted by the two parties.

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said:

"The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife."

Chahal will be seen in action during IPL 2025. The Punjab-based side face Gujarat Titans (GT) in their opening match of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25.

