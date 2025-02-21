Yuzvendra Chahal spotted outside Bandra Family Court amid rumors about his personal life [Watch]

Veteran Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai on Thursday, February 20. The star cricketer was seen exiting the court wearing a mask amid rumors about his personal life.

A video shared by Glamsham.com on Instagram showed Chahal leaving the court alongside his lawyer. You can watch the clip below:

According to a report from ABP, Chahal and Dhanashree were at the Bandra family court for the final hearing of their divorce. The report also suggested that the judge directed them to attend a counseling session.

The two disclosed that the reason behind seeking a divorce was "compatibility issues". The aforementioned report indicated that both of them have been living separately for the past 18 months.

"The matter is currently sub judice" - Dhanashree Verma's lawyer issues statement on her client's divorce case with Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma's lawyer, Aditi Mohan, confirmed that the court has not finalized the choreographer's divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal. She revealed that the matter currently remains under judicial consideration. She also urged the media not to spread misleading information about the couple's divorce.

Mohan was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times:

"I have no comments to make on the proceedings, the matter is currently sub judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated."

It is worth mentioning that both Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma shared cryptic Instagram stories on the day of the hearing.

Screenshots of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's Instagram stories.

The couple's first interaction came during the COVID-19 lockdown in India when the Indian spinner reached out to Dhanashree for online dance sessions. They soon became friends and their relationship grew from strength to strength.

Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot on December 22, 2020, at the Karma Lakelands in Gurugram.

