Yuzvendra Chahal trains with Shikhar Dhawan and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of South Africa ODIs

The upcoming three-match ODI series between India and South Africa will see the return of veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and opener Shikhar Dhawan back in the 50-overs set-up.

Days before leaving for the Rainbow Nation, Chahal and Dhawan were seen training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is nursing an injury, was also present at the NCA.

Yuzvendra Chahal recently shared a photo on Twitter where he could be seen reuniting with two of his teammates, Shikhar Dhawan and Ravindra Jadeja, to prepare for the upcoming challenge.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan were part of the Indian squad that defeated South Africa 5-1 in a six-match ODI series away from home four years ago. The trio will be keen to help the Men in Blue register another series win on South African soil.

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is scheduled to commence on January 19. The first two ODIs will take place in Paarl before the caravan shifts to Cape Town for the final match of the tour.

The series will be part of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan look to seal berth in the limited-overs set-up

With the 50-over World Cup scheduled to take place next year in India, the new think tank under Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will look to build a strong squad and work is expected to start in the series against the Proteas.

Chahal and Dhawan, who have been in and out of the 50-over side, will have a lot at stake in the upcoming three-match series. Both will look to play out of their skins and return with good performances to be in the good books of the selectors.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar