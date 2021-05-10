Zaheer Khan has always been my inspiration: Arzan Nagwaswalla  

Arzan Nagwaswalla has become the talk of the town ever since the Indian selection committee named him in the standby players' list for India's England tour. The fast bowler, who earlier revealed that India's 2011 World Cup win inspired him to become a cricketer, named Zaheer Khan as his idol.

Like Arzan Nagwaswalla, Khan was a left-arm pacer and was the most successful Indian bowler in the 2011 Cricket World Cup. In an interview with BCCI.TV, Arzan said that he had grown up watching Zaheer, who had always been his inspiration.

"My bowling idol and inspiration has always been Zaheer Khan mainly because he has also been a left-arm pacer. I have grown up watching him playing for India and doing really well," said Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Arzan Nagwaswalla recently got an opportunity to interact with Zaheer Khan during IPL 2021. Khan is the Mumbai Indians team's director of cricket operations, while Arzan worked as a net bowler for the franchise.

Arzan Nagwaswalla heaps praise on Parthiv Patel

Arzan Nagwaswalla made his Vijay Hazare Trophy debut under Parthiv Patel's leadership

Parthiv Patel has played a huge role in the rise of Gujarat's players. The southpaw was the Gujarat captain when Nagwaswalla made his debut in the prestigious Vijay Hazare Trophy.

During the same interview, Arzan praised Parthiv Patel and explained what he has learned from him.

"I have made my debut under him in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018. The way he uses his mind and operates during the game is completely on a different level. He used to tell me that you must know your role with the ball; be it coming in as a third pacer or taking the new ball. He always highlighted the importance of planning going into the game and told us to believe in ourselves while executing our plans," Nagwaswalla added.

It will be exciting to see how Nagwaswalla performs for Team India if he gets the opportunity to play.